Gulfport’s ‘Three Amigas’  

The first pop-up Three Amigas Art Exhibit in St. Petersburg was so successful on Sunday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. that the Gulfport artists are planning to do it again. Pictured from left are Linda Worsham, Lynn Jasmine and Denise Keegan. The event was held at 5400 Central Avenue, which is Jasmin’s place of business during the week. The group is planning to create a Facebook page for their group where details about their future plans will be posted, said Keegan. “We had a great turnout,” she said. “And, we had lots of sales.” Photo by Eagle Finegan.