Habitat for Humanity Finishing Second Gulfport Home

Local volunteers for Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County are finishing up the second home being built by the non-profit organization in Gulfport.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home is located at 4925 14th Avenue S. and the on-site public dedication ceremony for the new homeowner will be on Wednesday, December 13, beginning at 4 p.m.

“It takes seven weeks for us to build a home from start to finish,” said Kristi Thumb, site supervisor.

There are 1,300 affiliates in the US, and the Pinellas County group was just named second in the nation for the number of new homes built in a year.

“Our focus is to build quality homes and we do about 60 each year,” said Thumb.

People can volunteer individually or as part of a group for any Habitat home project. For more information, contact Susan Holmes, volunteer coordinator in Pinellas County, by calling 727-536-4755, ext. 208 or visit HabitatPinellas.org.

Volunteers do not need any prior experience as site supervisors from Habitat provide training and the non-profit also supplies quality tools, if needed.