Hamming It up for Valentine’s Day

Mary Brigham, right, a traveling pet photographer and owner of Lil’ Bit of Love Photography of Wimauma, takes a Valentine’s Day-themed portrait of Bear, a short-haired hamster who just enjoyed a strawberry-flavored treat. Bear was rescued by Tracey Bibby, left, of Gulfport and is one of four hamsters she has adopted either from store customers who didn’t want them or as rescues from Pet Supermarket of South Pasadena. “Hamsters make great pets. I have four of them. They are my Valentine this year.” The store offered photo portraits on Saturday, February 10 and does so throughout the year for their spring Customer Appreciation Day and major holidays like Christmas, said Store Manager Lori Fricker. “Mary is our house photographer. She is here to help show that bond between the parents and the animal pets,” said Fricker.