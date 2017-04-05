Handmade Gifts for a Good Cause

During their March 28 meeting at the Gulfport Senior Center, the Gulfport Quilters donated 50 pillowcases made by members to the Virginia and David Baldwin Women’s Residence at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic. The residence provides a safe place to stay as well as support services to up to 50 single, homeless women as they work toward self-sufficiency. The Free Clinic also offers a number of other programs for underserved adults and families, including health and dental care, a food bank, Beacon House men’s shelter, a family residence and a community kitchen. The Gulfport Quilters made their donation to Julie Bostick, the Free Clinic’s director of annual giving, following her presentation about the organization and its mission. Pictured, from left, are Bostick, Gulfport Quilters president Elizabeth Zanata, and member Mary Oliver.