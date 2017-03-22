Hard Work Goes Into Play

Tomlinson Park in Gulfport recently received a new outdoor workout area, and now an assortment of new playground equipment for both younger and older children is being installed by Project Innovations Inc. Justin Pulisciano, pictured above, was busy working on the new structures on Friday, March 17. Gulfport City Manager Jim O’Reilly said the project is slated to cost approximately $204,000 and will also include the re-sodding of the former skate park area, which will become green space. “Anytime we can upgrade our children’s play areas and also make space available for adults to exercise, we look forward to completing those kinds of projects so neighborhood residents can enjoy them,” O’Reilly said.