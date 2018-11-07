Hardy Shoppers Come Out for Bargains

With an air temperature at 62 degrees with winds blowing at 19 mph, hardy vendors and shoppers still participated in Gulfport’s citywide yard sale on Saturday, November 3 to find treasures as diverse as pineapple candlesticks, a vintage Singer sewing treadle base table and a wolf’s tooth.

“I’m five percent sure it’s a wolf’s tooth,” said first-time Gulfport yard sale participant Mandy Mortenson of 707 60th St. S. “I’m trying to get rid of stuff from my garage.”

It was no matter what mammal was the exact original owner – it sold.

“I’m the book guy,” said Patrick Garrabrant of 5602 12th Ave. S., a veteran seller. “I love books – mostly non-fiction.”

Oren Estell of St. Petersburg found a treasure on one of Garrabrant’s tables. It was a photo book of his hometown city of Philadelphia.

At another yard, hundreds of items for sale were organized in an “L-shaped” table arrangement that wrapped around the corner lot.

“I have a lot of junk!” said Tony Klepac, of 5600 15th Ave. S. His friend, who used to work in retail, helped him get it all set up.

“I organized it by departments so nothing is scattered,” said George Harbaugh of Gulfport.

There was even an international and antique flair at one sale located at 1602 56th St. S.

“It belonged to a young lady’s great-grandmother in Denmark,” said Kelly Zervas of an authentic metal sewing machine table. “She had it shipped to the United States and now she’s back in Denmark. I’m helping her to sell it. It needs to be inside somewhere to be protected.”

And then there was music at 2007 55th St. S.

It was the second time that Dean and Heidi Hugh had held a yard sale in Gulfport and they learned a few things from their first time.

“Be prepared early and have electricity with music,” said Heidi.

John Denver guitar music was floating on the wind.

“We wanted to make it fun for everybody,” she said.