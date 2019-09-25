Healing Meditation, Mending Minds 

The colorful, muraled building that is the Red Elephant Yoga and Massage, located at 1509 49th St. S., has not been in business for long, but has managed to attract locals looking for a change in their bodies and spirits. The “gentle flow” session on Tuesday, September 17, was full of eager yoga lovers and even the owner’s tiny dog, Nefertiti. Lisa Cox, pictured left, owner and primary instructor at the Red Elephant, opened shop in April of this year. “This is a really good place for beginners, and I’ve gotten a lot of beginners,” Cox said. “It’s also a good place to meet people and connect.”