High-Octane Fun

“We had record crowds,” she added. “Our 50/50 raffle hit a community event record of $2,000. We’re excited because a major contribution will be made to Eckerd College Search and Rescue Team (EC-SAR), the nation’s only volunteer maritime search and rescue team. Last year, the students and supervisors answered almost 700 calls from boaters and others in the Tampa Bay area.”
The Tierra Verde Business Partnership organizes the car show, and the Tierra Verde Fire Department helps set up and take down.
“It’s a great time for the community,” said Froelich, “and a handful of restaurants on the island handled all the food and drink needs of our crowd.”