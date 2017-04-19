High-Octane Fun

The Tierra Verde Business Partnership held its sixth annual Classic Car & Truck Show and Taste of Tierra Verde on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizer Janis Froelich, pictured here with a 1954 Chevy convertible, said the show drew the second highest number of vintage cars and trucks in its six-year history – about 140 in total.

“We had record crowds,” she added. “Our 50/50 raffle hit a community event record of $2,000. We’re excited because a major contribution will be made to Eckerd College Search and Rescue Team (EC-SAR), the nation’s only volunteer maritime search and rescue team. Last year, the students and supervisors answered almost 700 calls from boaters and others in the Tampa Bay area.”

The Tierra Verde Business Partnership organizes the car show, and the Tierra Verde Fire Department helps set up and take down.

“It’s a great time for the community,” said Froelich, “and a handful of restaurants on the island handled all the food and drink needs of our crowd.”