Hippie Dash is Far Out

The 4th-annual Hippie Dash sponsored by Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, Inc. of St. Petersburg, was a 60s-era groove fest for humans and their pets in the Casino area of Gulfport on Saturday, May 4. In addition to chip-timed 8k and 5k courses that wove on streets throughout the city, the event also featured a short Flower Child Fun Run and a one-mile Walk, Woof & Roll course for people and their pets. Part of the new features this year were yoga on the beach at 6:30 a.m., face painting and a Volkswagen showcase featuring everything from Beetles to micro buses, said Chris Ward, director of marketing and public relations for Goodwill. A total of 1,108 people registered for the annual fundraiser and nearly 2,000 attended. The proceeds benefit Goodwill’s programs for people with barriers to employment, said Ward. Gulfport’s Vice Mayor Paul Ray served as the race starter.