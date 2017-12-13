Holiday Hoopla Braves the Weather

Cold, rainy weather put a slight damper on the holiday cheer at this year’s Holiday Hoopla event in downtown Gulfport, Saturday December 9. Attendees huddled under umbrellas and rain coats, but spirits were still bright as they browsed items from local vendors and enjoyed live music from New Horizons Band of Gulfport and classic Christmas carolers.

Restaurant and retail workers from local joints like Stella’s and Gulfport Beach Bazaar dressed up for the event, serving tables and selling goods in spirited Christmas clothing.

The event was sponsored by the Gulfport Merchants Association and a portion of the proceeds benefited Operation Santa, sponsored by the Gulfport Police Department.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and was followed by the 32nd Annual Lighted Christmas Boat Parade.