Holiday Hoopla: Shopping and Weird Fun

Gulfport’s 10th-annual Holiday Hoopla on Saturday, December 8, provided dozens of vendors for shoppers to choose from on Beach Boulevard along with roaming themed characters for entertainment and a new feature called Weird Wheels that showcased creativity.

“There are some great ideas for presents here that are creative and you can’t get anywhere else,” said Vice Mayor Christine Brown who was shopping at the event at about 3 p.m. “Each booth is unique so there’s no duplication down the street.”

Entrants for Weird Wheels were on display beginning as early as 10 a.m. at the north end of Beach Boulevard between 28th and 29th Avenues South.

Rules for the competition stipulated that each vehicle “must have at least one wheel and be capable of carrying at least one person. Other than that, the more creative the better!”

Awards were announced at about 4 p.m. and were given for the most creative, best in show, best business and the people’s choice.