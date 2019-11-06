Howl-o-Ween Bingo Helps Animal Rescues

Dozens of people turned out for the October 31 Howl-A-Ween Bingo charity event at Pepperz, 4918 22nd Ave. S. “The money that we raise tonight will go toward purchasing the food for 50 different animal rescue groups that will be attending the next Gulfport’s Get Rescued event on February 22, 2020,” said Suzie King, pictured third from left, owner of SIK Promotions that organizes both events. People could also make donations. “It’s amazing that people get together to help our fur babies,” said Verena Alvarado, bartender, pictured second from right. “We enjoy it and love it.”