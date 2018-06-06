Hurricane Prep at Gulfport Seminar

On the eve of the official start to the Atlantic hurricane season, the city of Gulfport hosted its annual Hurricane Seminar at the Catherine Hickman Theater on Thursday evening, May 31.

The event kicked off with vendors at 6 p.m., and later featured talks from Bobby Deskins, a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from WTSP Channel 10 News, and Mary Burrell, the Outreach, Education and Program Coordinator for Pinellas County’s Emergency Management. The event was free and open to the public with the goal to educate the community about the dangers and challenges of hurricane season and resources available to help them.

For more on the city’s hurricane resources, visit mygulfport.us/hurricane-information. Read the Gabber’s recent article on hurricane preparedness, including links to government resources, at thegabber.com/whats-in-your-kit-for-hurricane-season-heres-ours.