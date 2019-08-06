Ice Cream Social Raises Funds for Gulfport Elementary
Posted by: Debbie Wolfe
August 6, 2019
John Riesebeck, standing, owner of Smokin’ J’s Real Texas BBQ in Gulfport, explains to ice cream-social guests on Monday, August 5 how his 104 flavors are made. “Everything is fresh,” he said. “I don’t buy anything premade.” Flights of five flavors from a menu of eight were sold for $10 and 50 percent of sales went to school supplies for Gulfport Elementary. The featured flavors were: Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownie, Sweet and Sassy Pickle, Smoked Vanilla with Candied Bacon, Golden Oreo, Strawberry, Fruity Pebbles, Salty Balls, and Peanut Butter and Jelly. “It’s yummy,” said Dawn Fisher after tasting the Sweet and Sassy Pickle flavor.
At his first ice cream social fundraiser at Smokin’ J’s Real Texas BBQ in Gulfport on Monday, August 5, owner John Riesebeck hosted about 100 people from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. For $10, each guest sampled a flight of five flavors of the eight featured, which were selected from the total of 104 the restaurant offers during regular business hours. A total of $500, or 50 percent of flight sales, goes to fund school supplies for Gulfport Elementary, he said. A box-and-a-half of school supplies were also collected on site along with additional cash donations. Salty’s Gulfport Bar also joined in the effort and did a collection of school supplies that totaled about 20 bags for the school, said Riesebeck. Pictured are the guests who arrived just before 6 p.m. and Riesebeck is third from the right.