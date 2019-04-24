Introducing the Flip Flop Tree

When Beach Boulevard South residents Liz Drzymalski and Lynne Clark decided to add a little flair to their street around two weeks ago, it resulted in a dozen tiny flip flops hanging from a tree outside their apartments. “Right now, it’s for Easter but we’re going change it for the Fourth of July, and holidays after that,” Drzymalski said on Friday, April 19. “We wanted to add a little color and fun to the neighborhood.” According to the artists, it’s been a big hit. “So many people stop and stare and take pictures,” Clark said.