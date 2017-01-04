Investigation into Infants’s Death

Pinellas County officials continue to investigate the death of a 7-month-old St. Pete Beach boy found unresponsive in his bed around 6 a.m. on Saturday, December 31.

Detectives said Mayson K. Wirth had no obvious signs of injury or trauma and had been treated for a respiratory issue at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg on December 29.

“It’s still an active investigation so we’re not releasing any further details at this point,” a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Tuesday, January 3.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at an apartment on Gulf Winds Drive.

Officials said Michelle Wirth, 41, put her son in his bed at about 10 p.m. on Friday, December 30 and then awoke him about 2 a.m. on Saturday, December 31 to administer breathing medication. When she went to administer the treatment again about 6 a.m. she found him unresponsive and not breathing.

She called 911 and paramedics arrived shortly after. The child was transported to All Children’s Hospital, where he died around 1:30 p.m., officials said.

Gulfport

12/22/16

Battery–domestic: 5500 Shore Blvd.

A woman was arrested after police responded to a report of a couple having a fight on a boat in Boca Ciega Bay, according to Gulfport police.

Officials said the couple docked the boat at the Gulfport Casino, where they met responding officers. The woman was arrested for allegedly hitting and scratching her boyfriend. Police said a search found her in possession of marijuana, resulting in an additional misdemeanor charge.

12/24/16

Stolen vehicle: 3000 Block of 49th St. S.

A resident reported that her car was stolen from her driveway. She told the investigating officer that her purse had been stolen recently and a key to her car was inside the purse.

12/25/16

Welfare check: 5500 Block of 11th Ave. S.

A 92-year-old woman was hospitalized Christmas Day after falling in her home and lying on the floor for several days unable to get up, according to Gulfport police. An officer responded to the home after the woman’s family called and said they had not heard from her in several days. When the officer arrived he heard faint calls for help and found the woman unable to move and in need of immediate medical assistance.

Aggravated assault: 4900 Block of 13th Ave. S.

Officers were dispatched to an armed person call where the suspect was said to be threatening people with a gun. However, once officers arrived the complainant/victim attempted to flee from the location. She was stopped and chose not to cooperate with the responding officers.

12/26/16

Loitering and prowling: 4900 Block of 9th Ave. S.

Sergeant Marotta saw a black male sitting on a bicycle with a large speaker box on his lap at 3 a.m. The black male fled, dropping the speaker box in the street and jumping off the bicycle in an alley. Officers circulated the area; however, the person was not located. It was later discovered the speaker box was taken in a vehicle burglary in the 800 block of 51st Street South.

12/27/16

Prowler: 5800 block of 26th Ave. S.

A resident noticed a man peeping in his window from his backyard and chased the suspect to the end of the block where he lost him. The resident’s home video surveillance system recorded an image of the offender.

Simple battery: 1000 Block of 49th St. S.

Officers responded to a local convenient store where a female allegedly struck a store employee in the back of the neck with thrown newspapers. Officers located the suspect at another store. The victim did not want to prosecute.

Burglary–vehicle: 800 Block of 51st St. S.

A resident reported that someone stole a speaker box with 12 inch speakers inside from his unlocked vehicle. The speaker box was recovered earlier that morning. The resident was able to identify the property and it was returned to him.

12/28/16

Simple battery–domestic: 5700 block of 23rd St. S.

Two adult sisters that live together got into an argument and one physically attacked the other. Police were summoned and their investigation led to an arrest for simple battery, domestic related.