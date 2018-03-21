Irish Holiday Fun, Fundraiser

Gulfport’s St. Patrick’s Day waterfront street party on Saturday, March 17 had Shore Boulevard blocked off from the Historic Casino to Veteran’s Park to provide space for over 1,000 attendees to enjoy traditional corned beef and cabbage meals, green beer, free musical entertainment and the views of both the water and the crowd. The Irish-themed national holiday also gave people and their dogs the opportunity to be adorned in green hats, pants, shirts, glasses, beads and lighted necklaces.

O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille donated a portion of their proceeds to the Michael J. Yakes Foundation, a Gulfport non-profit that benefits local children and seniors.