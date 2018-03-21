Irish Holiday Fun, Fundraiser

G
Pictured from left, kneeling, are Bob and Patricia Meeks; standing arm-in-arm, from left, are Gary Biron, Michael Gauthier, Cindy Fisher, and Paul and Wesley Ray, all of Gulfport. Paul Ray is a newly elected Gulfport councilmember representing Ward 3. “This is another example of Gulfport and all of our neighbors coming together,” said Paul. “It’s a wonderful time. I’m just walking around saying ‘Hi’ to people and getting to know people in the city that I don’t already know.”
Gulfport's St. Patrick's Day waterfront street party on Saturday, March 17 had Shore Boulevard blocked off from the Historic Casino to Veteran's Park to provide space for over 1,000 attendees to enjoy traditional corned beef and cabbage meals, green beer, free musical entertainment and the views of both the water and the crowd. The Irish-themed national holiday also gave people and their dogs the opportunity to be adorned in green hats, pants, shirts, glasses, beads and lighted necklaces.
O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille donated a portion of their proceeds to the Michael J. Yakes Foundation, a Gulfport non-profit that benefits local children and seniors.
Dave and Peggy Moore of Ontario, Canada were first-time visitors to Gulfport and they borrowed St. Paddy’s Day necklaces and scarf accessories for the holiday celebration from friends who are renting a local condominium for a month. The couple sought a break from the street party crowd on Shore Boulevard, in the background, by taking a walk onto Williams Pier. “We’re having fun,” said Dave. “It’s wonderful to be here with the beautiful sunshine, the breeze, and the Florida air,” said Peggy. Dave was prepared to party into the night because his necklace included lights.
From left, Sandra Rodas, Roco the Maltese, and John Leget of Tampa took in Gulfport’s Art & Gallery Walk on Beach Boulevard on Saturday, March 17 as part of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day holiday festivities. “We spend a lot of time in Gulfport,” said Leget. “My parents and sister live here.” Leget is Irish and bought the themed leprechaun outfit for Roco two years ago. The Maltese was also wearing a miniature button that said, “Kiss me, I’m Irish.”