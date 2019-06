When the market first started 13 years ago, there was four vendors and me,” said Gulfport Tuesday Market singer, Frank Hewlett on Tuesday, June 18. The musician, who calls himself “The Geezer,” arms himself with a guitar and a tip jar once a week and watches the vendors and shoppers on Gulfport Boulevard from his spot right outside the Historic Peninsula Inn. “I was out for a week because of a heart attack, and I’m back for sympathy,” Hewlett joked. “I play what I call, ‘baby boomer music.’”