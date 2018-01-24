JITT Features Haz-Mat Truck

The “Haz-To-Go” truck that is part of the county’s Household and Chemical Mobile Collections effort joined Gulfport’s Junk in the Trunk event for the first time on Saturday, January 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center.

“I thought it would be a nice little touch to add,” said Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls. “We’re hoping to add it to Junk in the Trunk three times a year.”

The Haz-To-Go team takes in chemicals like vehicle fluids and household cleaners or electronics like old computers, televisions or batteries that are no longer needed. Paint and fluorescent bulbs are also accepted.

Junk in the Trunk events are sponsored by the Gulfport Neighbors, a non-profit group staffed by volunteers. The events allow Gulfport residents to recycle and dispose of household items like furniture, appliances and tires for free. Swap and donation tables are also set up where volunteers locate free materials that others may find of value.

In addition, coffee with a cop, free bike registrations, free bike helmets for kids and gardening tips from the community garden team are also available.

“This is a great opportunity for Gulfport,” said Vice Mayor Dan Liedtke. “We have all experienced an increase in our water bills so this is a way to get that money right back by dropping off your unwanted items and avoiding the curbside pickup fee. This is how we save money in Gulfport and make the town a little cleaner.”

The cost of curbside pickup is $21 per truck bucket, said Amauris Franco, crew leader for Gulfport’s Sanitation Department. The contents of the bed of a small pick-up truck would be about two bucket loads.

For more information, visit facebook.com/gulfportneighbors.