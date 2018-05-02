Celebrating 50 years of the Gabber Newspaper!

Junk in the Trunk Features Plant Swap 

Posted by: Angelina Bruno in City of Gulfport, Community May 2, 2018

Gulfport Neighbors volunteer Susan Harle exchanges non-perishable goods for plants with Gulfport resident Bridget Sanders at the Junk in the Trunk Saturday, April 28. “It’s good for the community to help out everybody no matter what,” said Sanders. “And I got a beautiful flower today that I’m going to take care of.” The non-perishables will be used to stock three Free Little Pantry stations in Gulfport.

Swapping plants for canned goods, a prescription drug turn-in, Coffee with a Cop and more marked another successful Junk in the Trunk (JITT) event for the Gulfport Neighbors and the city of Gulfport on Saturday, April 28 at the Neighborhood Center on 49th Street.

“The repurposing of materials is just astounding,” James Wright, Volunteer Coordinator at the Gulfport Police Department, said of the event, which was originally created for residents to dispose of large items. “I think someone from the Peninsula Hotel came and dropped off some really nice chairs and that’s chairs that, rather [than] be thrown out or sold, they can be given to someone else. That is absolutely wonderful.”

The event, among other things, has turned into a swap meet of sorts with some residents coming just to find such treasures. Last weekend’s event also featured a reprise of the popular JITT annual “Flip,” where residents are challenged to transform an item picked up at JITT, and then sell it at the May 19 ArtWalk in Gulfport. The participant who sells their item for the most money will be crowned the winner and receive a custom trophy.

 

Don't be shy. Tell us what you think.

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved. | The Gabber Newspaper