Keith Stillwagon Mural Completed

Six weeks after he began, Keith Stillwagon completed the restoration of the mural he painted over 20 years ago in the back patio area of what is now The Historic Peninsula Inn. After an article about the project appeared in the Gabber in late December, people started stopping by to check out Stillwagon’s work-in-progress.

“People have been visiting me on the job ever since the article came out,” said Stillwagon. “I have been amazed at the attention it got.”

Veronica Champion, owner of The Peninsula Inn, agreed.

“We definitely have gotten a lot of local support and feedback,” she said. “The mural is beautiful. I’m proud to have it on the building, especially since it is finished right around our one-year anniversary mark. Having the mural be part of that is really special.”

Champion plans to add complementary landscaping, and envisions diners and visitors taking photos of themselves and the mural.

Stillwagon signed the restored mural with the current date – January 2017 – next to his original signature dated December 1995.