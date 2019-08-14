Kiwanis Club Comes to Gulfport 

The Kiwanis Club, an international nonprofit that aims to help children, has been long coming to Gulfport. On Thursday, August 8, the local buzz became reality and the Gulfport chapter was formed.

“Gulfport always seemed like a great place,” said Allen Yergovich, who will be installed as Governor of the Florida Kiwanis Clubs on October 1. “What is great about this branch is that the Gulfport members will decide what the club does; there is no push from above.”

With a couple preliminary meetings sprinkled through June and July, the August assembly, held at The Artisan Art & Food Collective, sealed the deal with nine members swearing into the local club.

Among those, Shannon Turner was elected President of the Gulfport Kiwanis chapter. The club went on to discuss potential local projects in detail once everything hits the ground.

“I’m really excited about Kiwanis,” Turner said. “I have a lot of enthusiasm about all of this and I really wanted to be involved in the community.”

According to Yergovich, the club’s primary focuses are currently on bringing a Key Club to Boca Ciega High School and starting a children’s reading program at the Gulfport Public Library.

“I can really see this taking off in Gulfport, and the club potentially having 40 to 50 members,” Yergovich said.

While the club begins the initial processes of organization, people can contact Yergovich at allengy@aol.com for details on becoming a member. The next meeting will be on September 5, at 6 p.m. at The Artisan Art & Food Collective.