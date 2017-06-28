Kudos to the Gulfport Police Explorers

The Gulfport Police Department says they couldn’t be more proud of the Gulfport Police Explorer Post 995.

The Explorers brought home trophies for third place in the recent Crisis Intervention competition, and 11th place overall. Twenty-eight Explorer Posts participated in the Florida Association of Police Explorers competition this year.

Pictured from left are: Gulfport Police Officer Jason Motte, Explorers Joshua Green, Kayla Lundh, Clara Gowen, Alexis Chase, Bryan Parker, and Gulfport Police Officer Crystal Langston. Officers Motte and Langston worked to prepare the Explorers for competition.