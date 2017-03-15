Large Turnout for Green Frog Moon Festival 

The Sacred Lands facility at 1620 Park St. N in St. Petersburg was packed on March 12 and 13 as locals came out to enjoy the Green Frog Moon Festival. The event was a benefit for Sacred Lands Preservation and Education Inc., the nonprofit that runs the site, which was once an ancient Native American village and still contains a 900-year-old Tocobago burial mound.

Volunteer Catherine Anderson, who stayed very busy trying to help find parking for festival attendees, said last year’s Green Frog Moon Festival attracted more than 3,000 visitors, and just as many were expected at the 2017 edition, which featured an eclectic mix of folk music, Native American arts and crafts for sale and auction, didgeridoo and flute lessons, and delicious food.