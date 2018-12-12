Last Push to Collect Donations for Kids

Now in its 27th year, the Gulfport Police Department’s Operation Santa is in full swing as it collects donations for local children from ages 0 to 10 years of age who qualify, said Francine Whitten, volunteer head elf. Unwrapped toy or cash donations can be made at the police department, 2401 53rd Street S., from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, December 14. Members of the Gulfport Teen Council assist Whitten in purchasing age-appropriate toys, sorting donations and taking telephone calls from the Operation Santa hotline. For more information about how to apply for the program, call 727-893-1097 and leave a message. Pictured from left are, Connor Rowell, a 9th-grade Teen Council member; Police Chief Rob Vincent; Whitten; and, Katelyn Latragna, a 10th-grade Teen Council member. “So far, we have 58 families and 175 kids,” said Whitten on Friday, December 7.