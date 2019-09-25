Let It Be Ice Cream Holds Official Opening 

Since August, Let it Be Ice Cream, a fresh blue-painted walk-up window that serves cold treats has been open and ready for business, but on Tuesday, August 24, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber made it official with a ribbon cutting. Owners Tina Grello (left, behind ribbon) and Janet Impastato (right) headed the opening at their spot on 2902 Beach Blvd. S. The two encouraged patrons to indulge in free ice cream and write “words of affirmation” on sticky notes to future customers who might need a few kind notes. In the Gulfport spirit, Let it Be will be giving visitors the chance to write positive notes to others at any time during their opening hours, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will also have a “pay it forward” option, where patrons have the chance to give a little extra for the next person in line. For more information on specials and menu options, visit the shop on Facebook at facebook.com/letitbeicecream.