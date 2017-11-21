Lighted Holiday Boat Parade Roundup

It’s that most wonderful time of the year, when the lighted boat parades usher in the holiday season along the South Pinellas waterways. This year, there are eight parades to choose from, beginning December 2 through December 17. Or better yet, or why not catch them all for a truly festive holiday season. Additional details can be found at the event websites.

December 2

Pass-A-Grille and Vina Del Mar Boat Parade

Time: Dusk/6 p.m.

Location: Begins at Merry Pier, 801 Pass-A-Grille Way, with caroling on the Merry Pier dock and luminarias along the seawall. Santa will make an appearance at The Seahorse, where St. Pete firemen will cook burgers and hot dogs outside.

Website: merrypier.com

December 8

St. Pete Beach Holiday Boat Parade and Winter Festival in the Park

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Horan Park next to the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., will include live music, art projects for children and a special visit from Santa.

Website: spbrec.com/special-events

December 9

Gulfport & Boca Ciega Yacht Club’s 32nd Annual Lighted Boat Parade

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Begins at Gulfport Municipal Marina, passes by the Boca Ciega Yacht Club clubhouse, then proceeds to Williams Pier, Town Shores and Pasadena Yacht Club. The annual Holiday Hoopla will take place all day in the Gulfport Waterfront District.

Website: sailbcyc.org/ChristmasBoatParade

St. Petersburg 31st Annual Rotary Club Illuminated Boat Parade

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: There is a new location this year, with the boat parade starting at 401 Bayshore Dr. NE.

Website: stpeteboatparade.org/event

December 10

Madeira Beach Festival of Lights Holiday Boat Parade 50th Anniversary

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: The parade begins at John’s Pass, then boats will make their way to ROC park, 200 Rex Place, where there will be holiday music and food and spirits to enjoy.

Website: madbeachevents.com/holiday-boat-parade

December 15

Treasure Island’s Lighted Boat Parade

Time: 6:20 p.m.

Location: Boats will depart from The Club at Treasure Island, 400 Treasure Island Causeway, sail past the Treasure Island Causeway Bridge at 7:00 p.m. and end at John’s Pass at 8:15 p.m.

The Treasure Island Causeway Bridge will close to vehicular traffic at 7 p.m. for approximately 30 to 45 minutes to allow the boat parade to pass through.

Website: mytreasureisland.org

December 16

32nd Annual Indian Rocks Beach Holiday Lighted Boat Parade

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: The parade begins at the Holiday Inn Harborside, then heads under the Walsingham Bridge, finishing at Harbor Drive North

Website: indian-rocks-beach.com

December 17

Redington Beaches/Indian Shores Holiday Boat Parade

Time: 5:45 p.m.

Location: Starts at Tom Stuart Causeway.

Website: townofredingtonbeach.com