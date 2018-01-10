Lions Club Flips Flapjacks for Charity

The Gulfport Lions Club is pouring extra batter to kick off their fundraising efforts for 2018 by adding additional pancake breakfasts for January and February.

Normally, the club hosts one breakfast at their clubhouse, located at 4630 Tifton Drive South, every first Saturday of the month, said Tiffany Parker, secretary. This year, in addition to January 6, the club will also serve on January 20. In the following month, the two dates are February 3 and 17.

Their increased effort is meant to appeal to snowbirds that are coming back into the area from the north, said John McEwen, second vice president and pancake breakfast chairperson.

“We serve the best pancakes in Gulfport!” he said.

From 7 to 11 a.m., diners donate $6 and receive all-you-can-eat pancakes along with a serving of scrambled eggs and sausage. Orange juice and hot coffee are included, she said. A second helping of eggs and sausage is available for an additional donation of $3.

“These events help us to raise money, which we then in turn donate to other local organizations such as the Gulfport Senior Center,” said Parker. “We also donate to causes like the Southeastern Guide Dogs. The money we raise is put it back into the community.”

The goals for the club in 2018 are to recruit new members, become more visible and help more organizations, she said.

“We also ask for donations,” said President Rob Vincent.

The group’s main fundraising events are all based on serving food, he said. In addition to monthly pancake breakfasts, themed events held annually include a fish fry, shrimp boil and a spaghetti meal.

To join the club or attend a local meeting as a guest, visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/gulfportfl. For additional information, call the local club at 727-871-1482. The group meets at their clubhouse beginning at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

According to their website, the Lions Club International organization has more than 1.4 million members in about 46,000 local clubs located in more than 200 countries and geographic areas. They celebrated their 100-year anniversary in 2017.