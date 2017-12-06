Local Art Shines at ArtJones

ArtJones, the self-guided, open studio tour of many of Gulfport’s local working artists, had its inaugural event Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3. The free tour showcased 12 artists and 10 different locations around the city – including painters, sculptors, ceramicists and glassblowers – and was designed to “highlight the artists’ lives and show the public what inspires the creative process,” according to their press release. “We are artists creating in the rough behind neighborhood fences, down alleys and inside garages. The working artists of this Florida community often show at galleries and art venues around the state and across the nation, but this weekend, ArtJones is strutting its stuff right at home.” Learn more about the artists who participated in the tour at ArtJonesStudioTour.com.