Local Art Shines at ArtJones
Posted by: Fred Langford
in Arts & Entertainment
December 6, 2017
2017-12-06
“This event allowed me to meet so many people and neighbors that I’ve never met before,” said artist Monika Watson from her studio and home Sunday, December 3 during the ArtJones open studio tour. Monika, originally from Austria combines ceramics, painting and other media to create her art.
|ArtJones, the self-guided, open studio tour of many of Gulfport’s local working artists, had its inaugural event Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3. The free tour showcased 12 artists and 10 different locations around the city – including painters, sculptors, ceramicists and glassblowers – and was designed to “highlight the artists’ lives and show the public what inspires the creative process,” according to their press release. “We are artists creating in the rough behind neighborhood fences, down alleys and inside garages. The working artists of this Florida community often show at galleries and art venues around the state and across the nation, but this weekend, ArtJones is strutting its stuff right at home.”
Learn more about the artists who participated in the tour at ArtJonesStudioTour.com.
Painter Cynthia R. Dill at her studio and home in Gulfport Saturday, December 2 at the ArtJones open studio tour. Cynthia is new to Gulfport and moved here right before the hurricane. “I moved here a week before Irma and had to pack up the house and go back to Deland as soon as I got here,” said Cynthia.
Like father, like son: Lucas Pitzen does some woodworking at Pitzen Studios during ArtJones open studio tour Sunday, December 2 all over Gulfport. “He’s been doing great and has been selling a lot this weekend,” said his father, local artist Tom Pitzen.