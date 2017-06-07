Local Artists Kick Off Pride Month in Gulfport 

To kick off the annual local LGBT Pride Month for 2017, the Gulfport Public Library opened a free exhibit of 13 visual artists who live or work in the city entitled “ArtOut: LGBTQ Artists in Gulfport” on Thursday, June 1 that will run through June 30.

The initialism “LGBTQ” stands for people who identify as “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender or Questioning/Queer,” the last letter being a recent addition over the past few years. According to the Library of Congress, June is designated each year in the United States to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan.

Represented media includes acrylics, oils, watercolors, stained glass, blown glass, ceramics, photography and mixed media.

The library is located at 5501 28th Ave. S. and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about events offered by the library’s LGBTQ Resource Center throughout June, call 727-893-1074.