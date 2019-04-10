Local Crime Watch: April 11

Gulfport Police Make Arrest in 2018 Sexual Battery

On Tuesday, April 9, Gulfport detectives charged Javontae Summers, 24, identified as a transient, for a sexual battery that occurred on November 26, 2018 on the campus of Boca Ciega High School.

According to a release from the police department, in 2018, a 17-year-old girl, who was a student of Boca Ciega High School, was walking to school. While entering the campus property grounds (not the buildings), an unknown person ran up behind her and forced her to the ground. He proceeded in an attempt to sexually assault the student. The student tried to fight off the suspect and to scream for help when a teacher arrived at school. The suspect fled.

A DNA match to evidence obtained at the time of the incident identified Javontae Summers as the suspect. Summers was located at the county court house and taken into custody.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

3/29 – Impounded vehicles in the 3100 block of Beach Boulevard. In preparation for the road closure related to the Gulfport Grand Prix boat races, no parking signs were posted in the area. Unfortunately, four vehicles had to be towed from the area because they were not moved in time.

3/29 – Warrant arrest in the 2300 block of York Street South. While investigating a reported battery, officers made contact with Reginald Campbell who had an active warrant for his arrest out of Pasco County for failing to pay child support. Campbell was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

3/29 – Person under the influence in the 2800 block of Beach Boulevard. Officers working the Grand Prix detail were flagged down regarding an intoxicated man who was being vulgar and yelling at people walking down the street. Officers made contact with the man and tried to have him medically evaluated, but he was verbally aggressive towards all personnel and continued to cause a scene in front of the businesses. Michael Damour was taken into custody for disorderly intoxication.

3/30 – Hit and run crash in the 5400 block of Essex Avenue South. A vehicle backing out of a parking space in the area struck a parked vehicle twice. The driver of the vehicle got out and acknowledged that she hit the parked car. She then left the area without leaving the proper information. She was located later and cited for improper backing and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

3/30 – Recovered stolen vehicle in the 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue South. Officer Dillard was flagged down by a resident who explained that a vehicle that does not belong to him was parked in his yard. A records check on the vehicle revealed that it had been reported stolen to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was a rental car and was returned to the rental company.

3/30 – Driving under the influence in the 3200 block of 59th Street South. Officers responded to a complaint of an intoxicated male who was sleeping in his vehicle. When Officer Clague arrived, the vehicle was running and a male was sitting in the driver’s seat. The male was intoxicated to the point he could not perform field sobriety tasks. Ricky Rouse was arrested for driving under the influence. When asked to provide a breath sample, Rouse declined. He was charged with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test.

3/31 – Theft in the 5600 block of Shore Boulevard. The Costa sunglass vendor at the Gulfport Grand Prix reported that sometime overnight someone took two pairs of sunglasses from their display case.

4/1 – Suspicious person/warrant arrest at the Pasadena Yacht and Country Club. A staff member of the yacht club saw a man rummaging through a desk located inside the clubhouse. The same man was observed by staff hiding behind some bushes near the loading dock of the yacht club going through a metal cash box. The metal cash box did not belong to the yacht club. Officers made contact with the man at 57th Street South and 21st Avenue South and identified him as Matthew Sanborn. Sanborn initially gave the responding officers someone else’s name, but later admitted to providing a false name. He had two outstanding warrants issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office so he was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

4/2 – Forgery in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South. Officers received a call in reference to a forged one-hundred-dollar bill given to a pizza delivery driver. The driver had not noticed that it was a false bill until he returned to the restaurant.

4/2 – Traffic stop/fleeing and eluding at the corner of 15th Avenue South and 55th Street South. Officer Kellington attempted to stop a vehicle because the driver was driving carelessly. Once the overhead lights were activated, the suspect vehicle accelerated away even faster to flee. Officer Kellington disengaged and advised over radio the last known location. Members of the Violent Crime Task Force were in the area and observed this fleeing vehicle turn into Saint Petersburg where they followed it in unmarked cars and the driver was taken into custody when he exited the vehicle. Brady Carter was arrested for fleeing and eluding, driving an unregistered motor vehicle and other traffic violations.

4/3 – Warrant arrest in the 1200 block of Royal Palm Drive South. Officer Petit made contact with Tania Tersigni, who had an active Pinellas County arrest warrant for child neglect charges. Tersigni was arrested at her residence without incident and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

4/3 – Animal complaint in the 4600 block of 29th Avenue South. A resident left her front gate open, allowing her two dogs to exit the yard. An elderly female was walking in the area and was bitten on the arm by one of the dogs. The female’s injuries were treated at the scene and the dogs were surrendered to Pinellas County Animal Services.

3/29 – 4/3 — The Marine Unit was on the water for approximately 23 hours this week. Marine unit officers assisted with the set-up of the safety zone related to the Gulfport Grand Prix as well as maintaining security of the event. Two unoccupied vessels were towed from the area.

Assault

3/31, 4:30 a.m., 29th Avenue S and 54th Street S

Battery

4/4, 7:50 p.m., 2900 block of 56th Street S

Theft – grand

3/31, midnight, 5800 block of Tangerine Avenue S

4/2, 3 p.m., 5100 block of 18th Avenue S

Theft – petit

3/31, noon, 5600 block of 28th Avenue S

4/4, 7 p.m., 1800 block of 53rd Street S

Theft – recreational vehicle

3/29, 11:20 a.m., 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue S

Shoplifting

3/31, 5 p.m., 1000 block of 49th Street S

4/1, 4:22 p.m., 5200 block of 18th Avenue S

Trespassing

4/3, unknown time, 6100 block of 9th Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/4, unknown time, 1500 block of 49th Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

4/4, 3 p.m., 7900 block of Sailboat Key Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

3/29, 6:37 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

3/29, 2:30 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – business

4/3, 10:21 p.m., 600 block of 75th Avenue

Burglary – residence

3/30, 5:50 a.m., 300 block of 79th Avenue

Burglary – structure

3/28, 7 p.m., 7200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

4/3, 3:30 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

3/29, 6:45 p.m., 9000 block of Blind Pass Road

3/31, 11:10 a.m., 3300 block of East Maritana Drive

4/2, 8 p.m., 75th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard

4/4, 12:30 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

3/31, 4:56 p.m., 300 block of 78th Avenue

Vandalism – criminal mischief

3/31, 1:47 a.m., 7700 block of Blind Pass Road