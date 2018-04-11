Local Crime Watch: April 12

A sampling of police reports from March 27 through April 4 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

3/29 – Fleeing and eluding in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South. Officer Ross made contact with the occupants, a man and woman, of a vehicle in an alley a few minutes after 4 in the morning. However, before the investigation was finished, the man started the truck and fled the scene. Ross identified the man as the registered owner of the truck, Christopher Rock. Later in the day, Ross located Rock again in the truck pulling into a driveway. When he tried to stop him, Rock fled again, this time crashing through three neighbors’ fences. Rock was eventually located the next day and charged with two counts of fleeing and eluding, and three counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

3/29 – Theft in the 1600 block of 51stt Street South. Officer Priest found evidence that the renter of a local storage unit had tapped into a nearby electrical meter and used power without paying for it. Although the actual crime did not occur in the presence of the officer, the suspect admitted to the wrongdoing when questioned. A petit theft charge was forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

3/29 – Fraud in the 5900 block of Seabird Drive South. A resident reported that someone used her bank account number to forge a personal check, which was then cashed at a location elsewhere in Florida.

3/29 – Burglary to a structure in the 1600 block of 49th Street South. A kayak that had been impounded by police for a city ordinance violation and stored in a fenced compound was stolen from the compound.

3/30 – Burglary to a residence in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident reported that while he was away from home on March 27, someone made entry into his apartment and stole some items. The victim decided not to notify the police the day the burglary occurred, but then later changed his mind and made the report after an acquaintance convinced him that he should.

3/31 – Baker Act/Narcotics in the 5100 block of 13th Avenue South. Officers received multiple reports that a female had arrived at her mother’s house high on drugs and was smashing things in the house. The female was ultimately taken into custody under the Baker Act. While at the hospital, she dropped a bag of heroin out of her underwear and threw it at Officer Sigsbee.

3/31 – Criminal mischief in the 6000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Someone damaged five mailboxes on the north side of Gulfport Boulevard South.

3/31 – Stolen vehicle in the 4900 block of 12th Avenue South. A resident reported that overnight someone got into her boyfriend’s unlocked vehicle and stole the keys to her house and car. They then stole her car which was later recovered by the St Petersburg Police Department after a hit and run in their city.

3/31 – Narcotics arrest in the 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Sergeant Vandenberg stopped a vehicle with an unreadable temp tag that was not assigned to any vehicle. There was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car and the driver, Cicero Holloway, admitted to having a joint in the center console. Cicero was searched and had more marijuana, ecstasy, and crack cocaine in his pocket.

3/31 – Hit and run crash at 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. A vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign and struck another vehicle. The vehicle that failed to stop for the stop sign also failed to stop after the crash. The vehicle was described as possibly being a white Hyundai SUV that was last seen southbound on 52nd Street South.

3/31 – Theft in the 2900 block of Beach Boulevard. Two men were sitting at a business and one of them can be seen on video taking another customer’s Samsung Galaxy Note 4 phone from the countertop. The suspects then quickly left the business.

4/1 – Stolen vehicle at 29th Avenue South and Miriam Street South. A person reported that she accidently left the back hatch of her SUV open and her vehicle keys in the vehicle. She went out on a kayak and when she returned her 2008 Toyota Highlander was gone.

4/2 – Theft in the 5000 block of 11th Avenue South. A resident reported that sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., someone stole a four-foot by seven-foot open trailer with a ramp that had been parked in the driveway.

4/2 – Throwing deadly missile in the 1100 block of 53rd Street South. A resident reported that while he was in his residence he heard a loud noise and discovered that someone had thrown a brick at the front window of the house causing damage to the window. There are no known suspects at this time.

4/2 – Warrant arrest in the 1000 block of 59th Street South. Mitchell King, who had three outstanding warrants for his arrest for violating probation stemming from narcotics convictions, was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident.

4/2 – Animal cruelty/vandalism in the 1000 block of 49th Street South. A woman who came into Nancy’s Nails to get a manicure did not like being told she had to wait her turn to get her nails done. She broke several items in the business including a fish tank, which killed the fish inside. The suspect then fled in a vehicle. Video surveillance footage was captured of her committing the animal cruelty and vandalism and will hopefully lead to her identification.

4/2 – Fraud in the 4700 block of Coronado Way South. A resident reported that someone used his bank account number to forge a personal check, which was then cashed at a location elsewhere in Florida.

4/4 – Supplement report in the 1900 block of 55th Street South. Officer Ross was notified of a DNA match from the recovery of a stolen car in one of his cases that originated in September 2017. He spoke to the victim, who did not know the person whose DNA was found in the car, indicating that person was involved in the theft. Probable cause now exists for the arrest of the owner of the DNA.

4/4 – Warrant arrest in the 3000 block of 56th Street South. Officers responded to a location where a female was believed to be that had a warrant for her arrest. Officers made contact with Linda Kakkad and arrested her on a warrant for a failure to appear for a court date.

Assault

4/1, 9 a.m., 2600 block of 52nd Street S

Battery

4/1, 5:40 p.m., 5000 block of 12th Avenue S

Battery – aggravated

3/29, 7:21 p.m., 5100 block of 12th Avenue S

3/31, 1:27 a.m., 2800 block of Dupont Street S

Burglary – residence

3/28, 6 p.m., 5000 block of 9th Avenue S

3/29, 5:45 a.m., 5700 block of 12th Avenue S

4/4, 6:28 p.m., 5300 block of 21st Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

3/30, 10 p.m., 4900 block of 12th Avenue S

Theft – grand

3/28, 12:21 p.m., 1600 block of 49th Street S

3/30, 7:44 p.m., 2900 block of Beach Boulevard

Theft – petit

3/27, 6 p.m., 2700 block of 56th Street S

3/28, 8 a.m., 1600 block of 51Street Street S

3/30, 2 p.m., 5900 block of Bayview Circle S

4/3, 8:45 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

4/3, 1:30 p.m., 6000 block of block Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – vehicle

3/31, 5:30 p.m., 29th Avenue S and Miriam Street S

4/4, 10:15 a.m., 5000 block of 11th Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

3/30, 2 a.m., 5900 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

3/30, 2 a.m., 6000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

4/2, 1:18 p.m., 1000 block of 49th Street S

South Pasadena

Battery

3/27, 2:23 a.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

3/27, 3:34 a.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

4/4, 9 a.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

Theft – shoplifting

4/3, 6:33 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – residence

3/28, 8:00 a.m., 4900 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

3/28, 11:45 a.m., 6200th block and Gulf Boulevard

3/29, 11:30 a.m., 2700 block of Pass-a-Grille Way

3/30, midnight, 9500 block of Blind Pass Road

3/30, 12:39 p.m., 300 block of 75th Avenue

3/31, 10 p.m., 3400 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/1, 10:14 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

4/2, 1:58 a.m., 400 block of 46th Avenue

4/2, 5:45 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/2, 10:55 p.m., 300 block of Corey Avenue

Trespassing

3/28, 10:19 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/3, 12:20 a.m., 5200 block of Gulf Boulevard