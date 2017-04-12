Local Crime Watch: April 13

A sampling of police reports from March 30, 2017 through April 9, 2017 in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach and St. Petersburg.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport Police and the St. Petersburg Police.

Gulfport

3/30 – Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of 27th Avenue South. A resident said that someone ripped some plants out of her yard and had surveillance video of it occurring. The footage was used by police to identify the suspect but the resident changed her mind about prosecution so no charges were filed.

3/31 – Grand theft was reported in the 2000 block of 49th Street South. A customer of the Wells Fargo Bank used the ATM at the Gulfport branch but drove away forgetting to take her withdrawal money out of the machine’s presenter. The two subjects in the next car in line were seen on video removing the cash, stashing it, and then driving away. The video was used by police to identify and arrest the thieves who were identified as Paula Moore and Marcus Rivers. Both were charged with grand theft.

3/31 – Fraud was reported in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A local business owner reported to police that over $1,000 was taken from the company’s bank account electronically.

3/31 – Lewd and lascivious conduct was reported in 5700 block of Shore Boulevard South. A woman witnessed a man standing on the dock on the beach with his pants around his ankles and no underwear on. Police made contact with the man, who has a known history of mental illness. Upon learning this, the complainant declined to press charges but DCF was contacted to evaluate the man’s well-being.

3/31 – A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of York Street South. A resident reported that a vehicle that was unknown to them was parked in their yard. The vehicle had been parked at this location for several hours. It was determined that the vehicle was used in several crimes in the city of St. Petersburg. The driver was known to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The vehicle was turned over to them.

4/01 – Patrol officers assisted off-duty officers with securing the route for the Hippie Dash 5K Run.

4/01 – A crash was reported involving a city vehicle in the 2800 block of Beach Boulevard South. Officers responded to the area due to a city garbage truck that struck a water main valve behind Siri’s Pizza, causing water to gush out into the alleyway down to the street.

4/01 – A theft was reported at the Family Dollar store. A female carrying a baby ran out of the store with packages of diapers stuffed in her bag. The manager was able to get her vehicle tag and provided officers with security video of the theft.

4/02 – An arrest was made on a warrant in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Smith stopped a vehicle for having a headlight out as well as the front seat passenger not wearing his seatbelt. The passenger was very nervous and tried to walk away before giving officers a false name and information. Cornelius Grayson was eventually identified by facial recognition software and was found to have a felony warrant out of Hillsborough County for violation of probation on a drug charge. He was arrested and charged with violation of probation and providing a false name.

4/02 – An animal complaint was reported in the 5300 block of 25th Avenue South. A dog was running loose in the front yard of a residence and was playing with the children that live there when it ran into the road and bit a passing pedestrian in the calf. A bite report was completed and will be forwarded to the Pinellas County Animal Service office.

4/03 – Driving under the influence (DUI)/possession of marijuana was reported in the 5900 Block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Mills stopped a vehicle for speeding. The driver, Sean Mele, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. After a DUI investigation was completed, Mele was arrested for DUI. There was a strong marijuana smell inside Mele’s vehicle. A search of his vehicle revealed over 65 grams of marijuana. His vehicle was seized as a result of this discovery. Mele refused breath testing.

4/04 – A missing adult was reported in the 5900 block of 17th Avenue South. A resident reported that his wife, who suffers from dementia, had taken the family car and driven away. The wife, who is not normally out of the house alone, was missing for approximately two hours. The wife was located unharmed and healthy in the 6900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South by another Gulfport resident who saw our Facebook post and decided to help look for her.

4/04 – Gulfport Police assisted another agency in the 5100 block of 14th Avenue South. An officer stood by at a residence while child protection investigators removed children due to neglect and drug usage.

4/05 – Disorderly conduct was reported in the 6300 block of Pasadena Point Boulevard. Police were called to resolve an issue at the Pasadena Yacht and Country Club golf course between two parties of golfers that got into an argument. Officers stood by while management asked one of the groups to leave and refunded their money.

4/05 – A burglary in progress was reported in the 4900 block of 28th Avenue South. A resident reported a male attempting to gain entry into the complainant’s house. While the resident was on the phone with police, the male walked to the house next door. Once officers arrived and spoke with the male, they determined that he was intoxicated and lives at the house he was located in front of.

Battery

4/4, 9:50 a.m., 900 Block of 58th Street S

4/7, 6:03 p.m., 1400 Block of 59th Street S

4/9, 10:30 p.m., Tangerine Avenue S and 56th Street S

Theft – grand

4/7, 5:15 p.m., 5500 Block of Shore Boulevard S

4/9, 8 p.m., 5500 Block of Shore Boulevard S

Theft – petit

4/3, 8:30 p.m., 5200 Block of 31Street Avenue S

4/9, 10:29 p.m., 5400 Block of Shore Boulevard S

Trespass

4/5, 2:15 p.m., 1400 Block of 61Street Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/9, 7 a.m., 5200 Block of 9th Avenue S

4/9, 2:15 p.m., 1300 Block of Freemont Street S

4/9, 5:10 p.m., 5600 Block of 11th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Burglary – vehicle

4/2, 4 p.m., 7200 Block of Grevilla Avenue S

Theft – petit

4/2, 10 p.m., 6600 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – shoplifting

4/7, 7:47 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Assault

4/2, 4:20 p.m., 400 Block of 84th Avenue

Battery

4/8, 1:34 p.m., 16th Avenue and Gulf Way

4/8, 5:24 p.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – residence

4/3, 6:56 a.m., 600 Block of 73rd Avenue

Burglary – vehicle

4/2, 10 a.m., 7700 Block of Coquina Way

Theft – grand

4/6, 8 a.m., 5700 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

4/4, 5:56 p.m., 6300 Block of Gulf Winds Drive

4/6, 12:01 a.m., 5600 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

4/2, noon, 5000 Block of Gulf Boulevard