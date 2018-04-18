Local Crime Watch: April 19

A sampling of police reports from April 4 through April 10 in Gulfport and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department, St. Petersburg PoliceDepartment and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Two St. Petersburg Shootings Related, Under Investigation

By Debbie Wolfe

Two men were shot, one killed, near the 4200 block of 14th Avenue South about 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, according to St. Petersburg Police.

Officers found Christopher Miller, 20, of St. Petersburg at the scene, performed CPR on him and had him transported to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

As a result of the Miller shooting, John Walker, 53, of Valrico was struck in the ankle by a stray bullet.

“Walker was not involved in the altercation” concerning Miller, said Yolanda Fernandez, the St. Petersburg Police Department’s public information officer. Walker was located a “good distance” down the block in the front yard of a home visiting his girlfriend and her family. “She was sitting outside at a table with Walker, her family and friends.”

Walker’s ankle injury was not life threatening, said police.

Police are actively investigating the case and “have made some significant progress,” said Fernandez. “They are still processing some evidence and speaking to witnesses.”

Tips are always helpful, she said.

Police say if anyone has information, cell phone photos or video they think may relate to this shooting, they can call the police non-emergency telephone number at 727-893-7780 or text “SPPD” plus their tip details to TIP411.

Gulfport

4/5 – Burglary to a residence in the 5300 block of 21st Avenue South. A resident reported that his prescribed medication was stolen from his room.

4/5 – Criminal mischief in the 2700 block of 54th Street South. A resident heard a loud bang at approximately 3 a.m. and discovered someone had knocked down her mailbox. Several more mailboxes were knocked down in both the 2700 block and 2800 block of 54th Street South.

4/7 – Runaway juvenile in the 900 block of 58th Street South. A student of Boca Ciega High School was reported as a runaway by his parents. He was last seen at school the day before. He was eventually located at his aunt’s house in Largo.

4/7 – Civil matter in the 5400 block of 10th Avenue South. A former resident moved out of her rented house and left a broken-down electric wheelchair and wheelchair ramp behind. She had told the property manager that she would have it picked up but when a mover arrived to get it, it was gone so she called the police to report it stolen. Upon further investigation, it was learned that the management company, after at least six weeks without contact from the former tenant, had the chair, the ramp, and some other items left behind removed and disposed of. The case was closed as a civil matter.

4/7 – Assist citizen in the 2700 block of Beach Boulevard. Officers responded to the Gulfport Police Department for a bicycle stolen near the 2700 block of Beach Boulevard. The victim stated he had a medical emergency on April 2nd and was forced to leave his bicycle. It was later determined that a friend had taken his bicycle for safekeeping and no crime had actually occurred.

4/7 – Overdose in the 2600 block of 46th Street South. Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male inside a home. Officers began CPR while waiting for rescue to arrive. The male was revived and transported to Bayfront Hospital. He is expected to survive.

4/7 – Burglary to a residence and battery in the 2200 block of York Street South. A resident’s former boyfriend came to her house, forced his way in and choked her. He then fled with her car keys. He is currently wanted for burglary, domestic strangulation and theft.

4/7 – Burglary to a residence in the 600 block of 54th Street South. A resident of Beachway Mobile Park called the police when she found that someone had rummaged through her car in her carport and then stole her bicycle that was also parked there.

4/7 – Criminal mischief in the 5600 block of 29th Avenue South. Police responded when it was discovered by residents that three mailboxes on the same block were knocked over during the night in a deliberate act. Only one of the mailboxes was actually damaged.

4/7 – Theft in the 6000 block of Shore Boulevard. A Town Shores resident reported that his bicycle was stolen overnight. The bicycle, which was valued at over $1,000, was chained to a bicycle rack but apparently cut free.

4/7 – Juvenile trouble in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. Juveniles were seen on the roof of the Gulfport Casino and officers were dispatched to investigate. The officers did not observe any of the juveniles on the roof, however a city employee observed the juveniles riding their bicycles recklessly around the Casino and requested that the juveniles be trespassed. It was later discovered that the roof and equipment on the roof of the Casino were damaged, but it is not clear yet whether or not the damage occurred as a result of the juveniles.

4/9 – Stolen vehicle follow up in the 6100 block of 8th Avenue South. An officer made contact with Dar Randy Grimes-Brown. Officer Ross had an open probable cause affidavit for Grimes-Brown for a grand theft auto case. The officer was investigating an unrelated incident when contact was made with Grimes-Brown. Grimes-Brown was arrested.

4/9 – Criminal mischief in Boca Ciega Bay. An officer investigated the report of a boat anchor getting cut. There was insufficient evidence to prove that another person had tampered with the boat.

4/10 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 4500 block of 26th Avenue South. A resident’s wallet was taken from her vehicle. She said her vehicle was locked at the time of the theft and that it was locked when she discovered the wallet on the ground outside the vehicle. Several items were missing from inside her wallet to include her driver’s license, cash, two bankcards, and her birth certificate.

4/10 – Disorderly conduct in the 5600 block of Shore Boulevard. A resident reported that there were two naked people inside a car. When officers arrived the people were in the backseat, however, they were wearing clothes.

4/10 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2000 block of Gray Street South. A resident reported that someone had been in her unlocked vehicle some time overnight. Fortunately, nothing was missing from the vehicle.

4/10 – Criminal mischief in the 5100 block of 14th Avenue South. A resident called to report that someone had destroyed items inside her residence. She told officers that she believed a relative had damaged the property. The possible suspect is being sought so that he can be interviewed.

4/10 – Driving under the influence at 13th Avenue South and 61st Street South. Officer Carter stopped Ashleigh Beatty for a traffic violation. After a DUI investigation was conducted, she was arrested. Her breath alcohol content was .183/.180.

Burglary – residence

4/4, 6:28 p.m., 5300 block of 21st Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

4/7, 5:45 a.m., 600 block of 54th Street S

Theft – grand

4/6, 6:00 p.m., 3000 block of Clinton Street S

4/7, 8:00 p.m., 6000 block of Shore Boulevard

Theft – petit

4/6, 8:00 a.m., 6000 block of Shore Boulevard

4/6, 1:30 p.m., 2700 block of Beach Boulevard

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/5, 3:04 a.m., 2800 block of 54th Street S

4/7, 3:00 a.m., 5600 block of 29th Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

4/4, 9:18 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/4, 9:55 p.m., 600 block of Corey Avenue

4/6, 10:57 p.m., 6000 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/7, 1:22 a.m., 6000 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/8, 3:49 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – business

4/5, 6:00 p.m., 500 block of 76th Avenue

Theft – grand

4/6, 6:00 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/7, 6:30 a.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

4/7, unknown time, 6000 block of Gulf Boulevard

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/7, 4:40 a.m., 4900 block of Gulf Boulevard