Local Crime Watch: April 20

A sampling of police reports from April 6, 2017 through April 15, 2017 in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport Police and the St. Petersburg Police.

Gulfport

• 4/6 – At Stetson University, Joshua Miller was arrested for trespassing after being warned when he returned to campus. He has been arrested previously for trespassing at the same location.

• 4/6 – In the 1300 block of 55th Street South, a resident caught an unknown person inside his vehicle. The suspect fled and got into a white Chevrolet Impala and drove away. The vehicle was last seen headed toward St. Petersburg.

• 4/7 – In the 5300 block of 31st Avenue South, a vehicle was stopped for running a stop sign on 31st Avenue South at 54th Street South. The driver, Juan Ocampo, performed poorly on his field sobriety tasks and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. An open bottle of vodka and cannabis laced gummy worms were found inside the vehicle. Ocampo submitted to a breath test which revealed a breath alcohol content of .133/.125. In Florida, a reading of .08 or more means a person is impaired. Ocampo was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

• 4/8 – In the 4400 block of 2nd Avenue South, Officer Carter attempted to stop a motorist for driving with no seatbelt. The driver fled and the officer did not pursue. The vehicle was located at the registered owner’s house and impounded to be processed for evidence. The vehicle owner was then interviewed and identified as the person who was driving her car and who fled from police, resulting in probable cause for his arrest.

• 4/8 – In the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard South, a resident advised that he asked a friend to pick up his dinghy from the Casino Docks. However, when the friend arrived it was gone. Security footage shows two people taking the boat in the very early hours of Saturday morning. A suspect was later identified and arrested in this case.

• 4/8 – In the 1700 block of 51st Way South, a resident reported her credit card was compromised and someone withdrew $750 from her account. The bank statement revealed the crime was committed in California.

• 4/9 – In the 1700 block of 52nd Street South, a member of a local church was attending service when she got a phone call from her estranged husband in which he claimed he had a gun and was on his way to the church to confront her and the church pastor, who he was accusing her of having an affair with. Police responded to the church and had dispatch ping the husband’s cell phone, which showed him stationary in the area of his current residence, the exact address of which was unknown. Officers waited near the church until the service was over, then offered the complainant an escort home but she declined.

• 4/10 – In the 1300 block of Freemont Street South, a resident reported that a vehicle pulled up to her house, then a man got out and threw a brick through her parked car’s window. A neighbor witnessed the incident and the victim recognized the driver of the vehicle, which contributed to the responding officer’s investigation.

• 4/10 –In the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard South, an employee reported a man stole a case of steaks from the freezer in the back of the restaurant and ran west. The man was identified as Kenneth Revel and has since been arrested.

• 4/11 – In the area of 15th Avenue South and 55th Street South, an argument between a school bus driver and a student began because the student thought the bus driver was yelling at her. The driver stated he was only trying to get the rider to hurry up. Everything was sorted out and the bus continued on its route.

• 4/11 – Near Boca Ciega Bay at the Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Boulevard South, Officer Sigsbee was flagged down by a boater in reference to her boyfriend stealing from other boat owners and a business over the past several days. Officer Sigsbee was able to determine that Kenneth Revel was the suspect of at least three open cases. Working with Sergeant Woodman and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, stolen items were recovered from the suspect’s boat and Officer Sigsbee was able to develop probable cause for Revel who was arrested later that same evening and transported to Pinellas County Jail.

Battery

4/9/17, 10:30 p.m., Tangerine Avenue S and 56th Street S

4/12/17, 12:03 p.m., 5600 Block of Shore Boulevard S

Burglary – residence

4/14/17, 6 p.m., 1700 Block of 59th Street S

4/15/17, 5 p.m., 2900 Block of 59th Street S

Burglary – structure

4/12/17, 7:30 a.m., 5100 Block of 15th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

4/12/17, 9 a.m., 5100 Block of 17th Avenue S

4/13/17, time unknown, 1800 Block of 49th Street S

Theft – grand

4/9/17, 8 p.m., 5500 Block of Shore Boulevard S

4/11/17, 7:05 a.m., 900 Block of 58th Street S

4/12/17, 2:15 p.m., 5500 Block of 20th Avenue S

4/12/17, 7 p.m., 3000 Block of 59th Street S

Theft – petit

4/9/17, 10:29 p.m., 5400 Block of Shore Boulevard S

4/10/17, midnight, 5200 Block of 18th Avenue S

4/14/17, noon, 1800 Block of 49th Street S

4/15/17, 8 a.m., 5500 Block of 15th Avenue S

Theft – recreational vehicle

4/12/17, 1:41 p.m., 700 Block of 51st Street S

Theft – vehicle

4/13/17, 2:32 p.m., 4900 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/9/17, 7 a.m., 5200 Block of 9th Avenue S

4/9/17, 2:15 p.m., 1300 Block of Freemont Street S

4/9/17, 5:10 p.m., 5600 Block of 11th Avenue S

4/12/17, 8:50 p.m., 5200 Block of 27th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Theft – recreational vehicle

4/12/17, 10:24 a.m., 7000 Block of Sunset Drive S

Theft – shoplifting

4/13/17, 4:57 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

4/13/17, 10:09 p.m., 6800 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – vehicle

4/14/17, 2 a.m., 6900 Block of Avenue des Palais

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/15/17, 2 a.m., 7000 Block of Sunset Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Battery – sexual

4/13/17, 11 p.m., 6200th block & Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – residence

4/14/17, 10:15 a.m., 1100 Block of Boca Ciega Isle Drive

Burglary – vehicle

4/10/17, 10:30 p.m., 400 Block of 80th Way

4/14/17, 3 p.m., 4600 Block of Gulf Boulevard

4/15/17, 3 p.m., 400 Block of 81Street Avenue

Theft – grand

4/14/17, midnight, 3800 Block of Gulf Boulevard

4/14/17, 3 p.m., 6200 Block of Gulf Boulevard

4/15/17, 7 p.m., 5900 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

4/12/17, 12:56 a.m., 600 Block of 75th Avenue

4/12/17, 4 a.m., 6100 Block of Gulf Boulevard

4/15/17, 5:55 p.m., 5800 Block of Gulf Boulevard

4/12/17, time unknown, 3400 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – shoplifting

4/14/17, 5:15 p.m., 300 Block of 75th Avenue

Theft – vehicle

4/14/17, 11:15 a.m., 3700 Block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

4/13/17, 8:41 p.m., Corey Avenue & Sunset Way

4/15/17, 8:52 p.m., 6000 Block of Gulf Boulevard