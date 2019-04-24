Local Crime Watch: April 25

A sampling of police reports from April 11 through April 19 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

4/11 – Theft in the 3000 block of 54th Street South. A taxi driver reported that the person he transported to a residence in Gulfport entered the house and did not come out to pay for the ride. Arthur Chambless admitted that he was given the ride home, but he did not have the money to pay for the taxi. Chambless was arrested for theft.

4/13 – Armed person in the 900 block of 51st Street South. A resident was leaving her home at 6:45 a.m. and saw a male passed out on the sidewalk. Sunstar responded and when they approached the male, they could see a handgun tucked into his waistband. The paramedics removed the gun and held it until police arrived. A records check revealed that Nyreem Dozier was a convicted felon and that the gun was reported stolen out of Clearwater. Dozier was arrested and charged with grand theft and weapons violations.

4/13 – Warrant arrest in the 5700 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers responded regarding a complaint about people with alcohol and glass bottles in the area. A records check revealed that one of the people in the area had an outstanding warrant issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Solomon was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

4/14 – Battery in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Two women got into an altercation inside a nail salon over a male. One of the women battered the other. She has been identified and officers are attempting to locate her.

4/14 – Theft in the 5700 block of Shore Boulevard. A man reported that someone took his cell phone off a picnic table when he was not looking. He used the Find my Phone application in an attempt to locate the stolen phone. The phone’s location was updating to different locations to include Boca Ciega Bay. Later that night he checked the application again and realized the phone was showing in the original location of the theft. When he returned to the area he was able to locate his phone in a garbage can.

4/14 – Reckless driver in the 1600 block of 49th Street South. Officer Clague observed a vehicle that was driving through the city at a high rate of speed. The driver ran a stop sign, nearly causing a crash, and was squealing his tires. When Officer Clague initiated a traffic stop, the driver, Mark Mcnish, said “you can’t arrest me!” Mcnish was arrested for reckless driving.

4/15 – Battery in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers responded to a fight where a person was stabbed and bleeding profusely. Based on surveillance camera video and witness accounts, it was determined that the man who was stabbed was actually the aggressor in the fight and that the person who stabbed him was acting in self-defense. The injury was serious but not life threatening.

4/15 – Arrest on warrant in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South. Officer Petit located Tina Paulton who had an outstanding warrant for driving with a suspended license. Paulton was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

4/15 – Theft in the 1400 block of Freemont Street South. A resident gave a roommate money to pay the power bill. The roommate pocketed the money and moved out without notification, possibly returning to his hometown.

4/15 – Stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of 45th Street South. A resident reported his 2007 silver Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen from his condo parking lot.

4/15 – Arrest on outstanding felony warrant in the 3000 block of 50th Street South. Officer Ross located Mark Travis, who was wanted for a possession of a firearm. Travis was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

4/11 – 4/17 The Marine Unit was on the water for approximately 15 hours this week.

Battery

4/12, 9:15 p.m., 3200 block of 58th Street S

4/14, 11:40 p.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard S

Burglary – vehicle

4/13, midnight, 2700 block of 50th Street S

4/18, 2:21 p.m., 6100 block of 7th Avenue S

Theft – grand

4/13, 6 p.m., 58th Street S and Shore Boulevard S

4/15, 2 p.m., 1400 block of Freemont Street S

Theft – petit

4/15, noon, 2000 block of 54th Street S

Theft – vehicle

4/16, 9 p.m., 2900 block of 45th Street S

South Pasadena

Burglary – vehicle

4/19, 7 p.m., 7100 block of South Shore Drive S

Theft – grand

4/17, 4:55 a.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/16, 1:30 p.m., 7500 block of Sun Island Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

4/12, 5:14 p.m., 6000 block of 2nd Street E

4/17, 7:35 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – residence

4/16, 11:30 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

4/18, 4:24 a.m., 5000 block of Gulf Boulevard