Local Crime Watch: April 26

A sampling of police reports from April 12 through April 20 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

4/12 – Theft in the 2800 block of Beach Boulevard — An employee of a business reported that her purse, containing several hundred dollars in cash was stolen from a restaurant during business hours.

4/12 – Theft in the 2200 block of Premier Drive — A tablet was reported stolen from a parked car. The car was locked and the owner believes someone they know took the tablet.

4/13 – Vandalism in the 5800 block of 27th Avenue South — A resident reported that her unlocked car was ransacked overnight. Officers collected fingerprint evidence at the scene.

4/13 – Theft at the Catherine Hickman Theater — A visitor from Georgia reported that her purse and jacket were stolen while she was giving a presentation. The purse and its contents were found and returned to her but the jacket remains missing.

4/13 – Theft in the 2800 block of 54th Street South — A jet trailered jet ski was stolen from a driveway.

4/13 – Trespass at the Gulfport Casino — Officers were dispatched to a complaint of juveniles on the casino’s roof. Upon arrival, they found several juveniles on the sidewalk in front of the building but nobody on the roof. City employees advised that they had been riding their bicycles in an unsafe manner on the sidewalk and on the boardwalk around the Casino interfering with the pedestrian traffic. They were issued trespass warnings for the Gulfport Casino property.

4/14 – Felony driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license charge in the 1500 block of 54th Street South — Elizabeth Stenov was arrested following a traffic stop for an equipment violation. Stenov had two prior arrests for the same offense, which resulted in the felony charge.

4/14 – Vandalism in the 1100 block of Gray Street — A resident reported that someone broke into her car overnight. Her glove box was ransacked but nothing was taken. The car may have been left unlocked as there was no sign of damage.

4/14 – Theft in the 5100 block of 15th Avenue South — A resident reported that her wallet was stolen from her residence after she hosted a gathering. Her credit cards were used at Bed, Bath & Beyond, Best Buy and Macy’s for several thousand dollars in fraudulent transactions.

4/14 – Vehicle accident in the 5700 block of Shore Boulevard — A caller reported that an SUV backed into her vehicle and when she told the driver that she called police, the man fled north on Dupont Street. The striking vehicle was described as an older model white Nissan Pathfinder with surf designs on the sides. The driver was described as a white male in his 30s with dreadlocks and tan skin. A white female passenger was with the suspect.

4/14 – DUI arrest in the 900 block of 58th Street South — Thomas January was arrested following a traffic stop for violation of a traffic control device. His breath alcohol content was .216/.222.

4/15 – DUI arrest on Gulfport Boulevard South — Torian Johnson was arrested following a traffic stop for driving inside the construction zone. His breath alcohol content was .263/.255.

4/15 – Theft in the 2600 block of 46th Street South — A resident reported that a package containing art supplies was stolen from her front porch sometime on April 14. A neighbor advised the victim that several juveniles on skateboards were seen in the neighborhood going through mailboxes.

4/17 – Vandalism — The owner of Deb’s Laundry reported that someone damaged a dryer sometime overnight. Video surveillance showed a known suspect who had been issued a trespass warning for the location committing the vandalism.

4/17 – Theft in the 5300 block of Havana Court — A resident called police when he saw a person he did not recognize take a delivery package from his neighbor’s porch. The witness had surveillance video and provided the responding officer with footage of the suspect.

4/17 – Vandalism in the 2500 block of 54th Street South — A resident reported that someone damaged his outside utility light sometime overnight.

4/17 – Theft in the 5000 block of 28th Avenue South — A resident observed two people near the street tearing open what appeared to be a delivery package. She asked them what they were doing and they took the contents of the package and ran away. The package had been stolen from a nearby residence.

4/17 – Theft in the 5500 block of 11th Avenue South — A resident reported that his bicycle was stolen from his fenced backyard.

4/18 – Civil disturbance in the 5500 block of 12th Avenue South — Officers were dispatched to a report of a large group of juveniles fighting in the street. The group left the area before officers arrived.

4/18 – Civil disturbance in the 3100 block of 49th Street South — Officers were dispatched to a report of barking dogs. Upon arrival they discovered that a neighbor who was upset about dogs barking let himself into the dog owner’s house. The resident was sleeping and woke to find the neighbor in his kitchen. He did not wish to press charges.

4/18 – Theft in the 5500 block of 27th Avenue South — Officers investigated the theft of a cell phone and assisted the victim in contacting their cell service provider.

Battery

4/16, 10:15 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

4/18, 3:50 p.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard

Burglary – business

4/16, 1 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Burglary – residence

4/16, 11 a.m., 5500 block of 11th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

4/12, 7 p.m., 5800 block of 27th Avenue S

4/13, 9:30 p.m., 1100 block of Gray Street S

4/19, 6 a.m., 1800 block of 58th Street S

Theft – grand

4/12, 9 p.m., 2800 block of 54th Street S

4/16, noon, 5000 block of 28th Avenue S

Theft – petit

4/12, 9 a.m., 5500 block of 27th Avenue S

4/12, 5:05 p.m., 2300 block of Premier Drive S

4/13, 11:13 a.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

4/13, 4 p.m., 5100 block of 15th Avenue S

4/15, 2 p.m., 2600 block of 46th Street S

4/17, 8:30 p.m., 5500 block of 27th Avenue S

Theft – vehicle

4/19, 9:16 p.m., 2800 block of Tifton Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/14, 9 a.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard

4/16, 3 a.m., 2500 block of 54th Street S

South Pasadena

Battery

4/16, 12:30 p.m., 1500 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – grand

4/17, 1:38 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

4/15, 11:45 a.m., 1700 block of Harbor Place S

4/17, 9:10 a.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Trespassing

4/20, 8:50 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/18, 3:22 p.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Shoplifting

4/20, 4:34 p.m., 600 block of 75th Avenue

Theft – grand

4/13, 10:30 a.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/17, 3 p.m., 600 block of 73rd Avenue

4/18, 4 p.m., 9500 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – petit

4/15, 5:42 p.m., 600 block of 75th Avenue

4/19, midnight, 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/20, 8:48 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

4/12, midnight, 500 block of Corey Avenue

4/13, 5 p.m., 9000 block of Blind Pass Road

4/14, 7:30 p.m., 9000 block of Blind Pass Road

4/15, 9 p.m., 300 block of 81st Avenue