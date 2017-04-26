Local Crime Watch: April 27

A sampling of police reports from April 13, 2017 through April 23, 2017 in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach and St. Petersburg.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, the Gulfport Police and the St. Petersburg Police.

Gulfport

• 4/13 – Stolen vehicle in the 5500 block of Tangerine Avenue South. A resident reported that overnight, someone took the ignition key for her Chrysler from inside her unlocked Honda, both of which were parked at her house. The key was used to steal the Chrysler but since it had mechanical problems, it was abandoned in South Pasadena and recovered by sheriff’s deputies.

• 4/13 – Burglary of a vehicle in the 5100 block of 17th Avenue South. A woman left the hatchback on her car open with her cell phone case and billfold laying inside. Before she could retrieve it, someone passed by and stole the case.

• 4/13 – Battery in the 5600 block of Shore Boulevard South. An argument between two men escalated on the beach when one of them kicked the other in front of witnesses. No injuries were reported and the offender was referred to the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion program since he met the criteria, which allowed him to avoid arrest.

• 4/13 – Burglary of a residence in the 5100 block of 15th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone entered their home, took a key from a wall and opened a back shed to remove an air compressor. Witnesses across the street saw two known subjects on the property when the resident left however, the did not see them take anything.

• 4/14 – Found Property in the 1600 block of 58th Street South. An employee of the coin laundry on 58th Street South opened the restroom toilet tank to clean it and found some items stashed inside. Police responded to recover an airsoft pistol and a sunglass case containing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. The items were submitted to evidence and surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified in case the items were related to an investigation already in progress.

• 4/14 – Burglary of a vehicle in the 1800 block of 49th Street South. Four vehicles parked at Safety Tire overnight were burglarized.

• 4/14 – Hit and run/driving under the influence in the 2500 block of 58th Street South. Officer Novak was investigating a report of a hit and run crash that occurred in St Petersburg. His patrol car was parked in the street and he was directing traffic when a red Mustang crashed into the police car and fled the area. The driver of the Mustang, later identified as James Strickland, was located by other responding GPD officers and he showed signs of alcohol impairment. Strickland was arrested and submitted to a breath test. His breath test results revealed that his breath alcohol content was three times the legal limit. He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash and driving under the influence. Both vehicles sustained damage.

• 4/14 – Battery on a domestic related/stolen vehicle in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A woman was having an argument with her boyfriend in her car as she travelled to the Advance Auto Parts store to return some merchandise. Once there, the boyfriend physically attacked her in the store until bystanders intervened. He then stole her car and fled the area. The offender is being sought for domestic battery and auto theft charges.

• 4/15 – Burglary of a residence in the 1700 block of 59th Street South. An unknown person forced entry to a residence undergoing renovation. Approximately $3,500 worth of tools were stolen from within.

• 4/15 – Arrest on a warrant in the 3100 block of 49th Street South. A resident reported that they thought two men looked like they were stealing from a vehicle. It was determined that they were not stealing anything from the vehicle; however, one of the men later identified as Robert Crissman, had an outstanding out-of-state warrant. The warrant was confirmed and he was arrested.

• 4/17 – Neighbor Problem in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A verbal altercation occurred between an owner of a business and a resident over the business owner throwing out food for birds in a vacant lot. The resident picked up the food and threw it back toward trash cans. The resident stated she was having problems with rodents and that the food was attracting them so the business owner agreed to stop.

• 4/18 – Retail Theft in the 1700 block of 49th Street South. A subject identified as Justin Krystoff was apprehended outside the Dollar General store after shoplifting $40 worth of merchandise. He matched the description of a shoplifter caught on video a few weeks prior at the same store. Krystoff was charged with theft for both incidents.

• 4/18 – Assist other agency in the 2400 block of 53rd Street South. When the City of Gulfport’s daily bank deposit was counted by the bank teller at Bank of America, it was discovered that a counterfeit $100 bill was included. The bill was confiscated by the bank to be submitted to the U.S. Secret Service for a forgery investigation. Gulfport Police generated an incident report to document the discovery.

• 4/18 – Found property in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard South. A bicycle was found on the ground unsecured. There was no one was around it and other citizens stated it had been laying there for several hours. The bicycle was transported to the police station.

• 4/18 – Battery in the 1900 block of 55th Street South. Officers were dispatched to a residence and found that a male battered his female roommate. The female roommate had visible injuries. Joseph Marzilli was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

• 4/19 – Narcotics in the 1700 block of 58th Street South. A man was seen on 58th Street playing with fire near some dry grass, prompting a passerby to call the police. Officers made contact with the man who said he was just trying to light a bug on fire. He was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, however, and was referred to the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion program.

• 4/19 – Theft in the 5300 block of 26th Avenue South. A citizen was notified by her bank that there were nine unauthorized withdrawals from her bank account totaling just under $400 dollars.

• 4/19 – Burglary to a residence in the 5700 block of 23rd Avenue South. Someone entered a resident’s garage and removed a yellow Huffy beach cruiser.

Battery

4/17, 11:34 p.m., 1900 block of 55th Street S

Burglary – residence

4/18, 3:15 p.m., 5700 block of 23rd Avenue S

4/22, 7 p.m., 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

4/19, 5:30 a.m., 5100 block of 8th Avenue S

Homicide

4/23, 6:30 a.m., 5500 block of Tangerine Avenue S

Theft – grand

4/18, 4:45 p.m., 5300 block of 26th Avenue S

4/19, 6:25 p.m., Boca Ciega Bay

4/20, 5:30 a.m., 5100 block of 25th Avenue S

Theft – petit

4/22, 11 p.m., 5200 block of 17th Avenue S

4/23, 6:30 p.m., 6000 block of Shore Boulevard S

4/23, 8:00 p.m., 5300 block of 15th Avenue S

Theft – shoplifting

4/17, 9:42 a.m., 4900 block of 17th Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

4/22, 3 p.m., 2600 block of Beach Boulevard S

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

4/18, noon, 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

4/18, time unknown, 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

4/20, 10 a.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

Theft – shoplifting

4/17, 6:20 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

4/16, time unknown, 2400 block of Pass a Grille Way

4/21, 6:38 p.m., Gulf Way and 9th Avenue

Battery – aggravated

4/19, 1:20 a.m., 7100 block of Beach Plaza

Burglary – residence

4/17, 6 p.m., 7100 block of Bay Street

Burglary – vehicle

4/17, 8:30 p.m., 600 block of 71st Avenue

4/18, 10 p.m., 3900 block of Poinsettia Drive

Theft – grand

4/16, 9:05 a.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/18, 9 p.m., 6800 block of Sunset Way

4/18, 10:59 p.m., 1900 block of Pass a Grille Way

4/21, 7 a.m., 2400 block of Pass a Grille Way

4/21, noon, 3400 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/23, 4 a.m., 3700 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

4/18, 6:30 a.m., 600 block of Corey Avenue

Theft – shoplifting

Theft – vehicle

4/17, 10 a.m., 5000 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/18, 5 a.m., 7200 block of Coquina Way

4/18, 12:30 p.m., 5900 block of Bikini Way N

4/18, 8:30 p.m., 500 block of Belle Point Drive

Trespassing

4/17, 12:40 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

4/21, 3:35 p.m., 6800 block of Beach Plaza