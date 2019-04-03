Local Crime Watch: April 4

A sampling of police reports from March 17 through March 30 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

3/21 – Crash at the corner of 25th Avenue South and 56th Street South. Officers were parked on the street while handling a call for service. As Officer Pope was exiting the house, a dump truck pulling a large trailer attempted to squeeze between the patrol cars and the citizen’s car parked on the other side of the street. The truck cleared the cars but the trailer did not. Officer Pope’s marked police car sustained quite a bit of damage.

3/21 – Stolen vehicle in the 2600 block of 46th Street South. A resident reported that his vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys in the ignition. An officer with the St Petersburg Police Department recovered the vehicle later that day on 34th Street.

3/21 – Theft in the 1000 block of 49th Street South. A woman attempted to pay her bill at the nail shop with what appeared to be a counterfeit $100 bill. When an employee refused to accept the bill, the woman said she was going next door to get change for the bill and never returned.

3/22 – Warrant arrest in the 2900 block of 49th Street South. Officer Clague conducted surveillance in an effort to locate James Wright, who had been avoiding officers due to an outstanding warrant for leaving the scene of a crash. Officer Clague eventually spotted Wright walking north on 49th Street South and units surrounded the area then took him into custody.

3/23 – Warrant arrest/providing false name to law enforcement in the 4900 block of Tangerine Avenue South. Officer Ramos saw a woman that matched the description of a retail theft suspect. She made contact with her and the woman provided a name that Officer Ramos was not able to find a record for. Officer Ramos and Officer Petit were persistent and obtained a portable fingerprint scanner, which revealed her true identity as Joany Strickland. She was charged with providing a false name to law enforcement and had an outstanding traffic warrant. The witness to the retail theft picked her out of a photo pack so she was also charged with the retail theft.

3/23 – Burglary to a residence in the 2000 block of 58th Street South. An interior door of a house was taken off the hinges to gain access to a rear apartment. There was no forced entry into the main house. A firearm was stolen from the apartment.

3/24 – Hit and run crash in the 5100 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A woman reported that her vehicle was struck from behind by a woman driving a red Nissan. She was able to obtain the tag number before the Nissan drove off. The vehicle was registered to a woman in South Pasadena. The driver was located and issued a criminal traffic citation for leaving the scene of a crash with damage.

3/24 – Marchman Act at the corner of 57th Street South and Shore Boulevard. Officers were flagged down in reference to a male who was stumbling around and appeared to be intoxicated. When officers located the male, he could not provide them any information of how he got there or where he lived. The male could also not provide his phone number. He was taken into protective custody.

3/26 – Mutual combat/battery in the 5200 block of 9th Avenue South. A man reported that he was hit in the face with a water bottle during a confrontation with a resident. After reviewing video of the incident and speaking with all parties, it was determined that the caller challenged a man to fight and both parties went out into the yard and squared off. No charges have been filed.

3/26 – Possession of marijuana in the 2000 block of 49th Street South. Sergeant Burkhart conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because it had a headlight out. He smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and the driver admitted he had recently smoked marijuana and was concealing some in his mouth. The driver qualified for the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion (APAD) program and was given a referral.

3/27 – Warrant arrest in the 2600 block of 48th Street South. Officer Palazzolo noticed that a vehicle was parked on the wrong side of the road, so she ran the tag to issue a parking ticket. The records check revealed that the registered owner of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for grand theft. Officers went to the residence the vehicle was parked in front of. Marvin Zumbando answered the door and he was subsequently arrested on the outstanding warrant.

3/27 – Violation of electronic monitoring/runaway juvenile in the 1800 block of 55th Street South. A juvenile on electronic monitoring cut the monitor from his ankle after leaving his residence. He was entered as missing in the state database and the Habitual Offender Monitoring Enforcement unit has probable cause for his arrest.

3/21 – 3/27: The Marine Unit was on the water for approximately 16 hours. Officers conducted 10 vessel stops and two boater contacts. They made notifications regarding the upcoming Gulfport Grand Prix boat race and the safety zone related to the event. Officer Marshall assisted with a water rescue near St. Pete Beach. A vessel containing nine occupants was taking on water and all occupants were in the water. Officer Marshall assisted in getting the occupants to safety.

Battery

3/25, 2:30 p.m., 5200 block of 9th Avenue S

3/28, 7:40 p.m., 2200 block of York Street S

Burglary – residence

3/19, midnight, 5700 block of 19th Avenue S

3/22, 6 p.m., 2000 block of 58th Street S

3/24, 9 p.m., 4900 block of 10th Avenue S

3/24, 9:30 p.m., 6200 block of 11th Avenue S

Theft – grand

3/26, noon, 1000 block of Freemont Street S

Theft – petit

3/17, 8:52 a.m., 1200 block of 52nd Street S

3/17, 7 p.m., 1800 block of 59th Street S

3/20, 5 p.m., 1000 block of 49th Street S

3/22, 4 p.m., 3200 block of 58th Street S

3/24, 6:30 p.m., 5000 block of Jersey Avenue S

3/26, 12:45 p.m., 2600 block of 44th Street S

Theft – recreational vehicle

3/29, 11:20 a.m., 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue S

Theft – vehicle

3/18, 11:30 p.m., 2500 block of 57th Street S

3/20, 3:55 p.m., 2600 block of 46th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

3/17, 1:58 p.m., 5000 block of 12th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Theft – petit

3/21, 10:04 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

3/25, 3:49 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

3/21, 3:27 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

3/16, 3:58 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/22, 7:34 p.m., 17th Avenue and Gulf Way

3/22, 7:38 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/29, 2:30 p.m., 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – residence

3/22, 9:48 a.m., 9400 block of Blind Pass Road

3/27, 6 a.m., 300 block of 78th Avenue

3/30, 5:50 a.m., 300 block of 79th Avenue

Burglary – structure

3/28, 7 p.m., 7200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Shoplifting

3/18, 1:07 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/18, 5:55 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

3/22, 8:25 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/24, 12:50 p.m., 6800 block of Beach Plaza

3/25, 3:30 p.m., 6800 block of Beach Plaza

Theft – petit

3/16, 7:17 p.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/20, 12:08 a.m., 6100 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/21, noon, 300 block of Corey Avenue

3/24, 5 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/24, 6:21 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

3/16, 1 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

3/25, 2:48 a.m., 7600 block of Blind Pass Road

Trespassing

3/17, 10:02 p.m., 300 block of 78th Avenue

3/20, 2:57 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Vandalism – criminal mischief

3/23, 9 p.m., 7500 block of Blind Pass Road