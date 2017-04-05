Local Crime Watch: April 6

A sampling of police reports from April 1 to April 5 in Gulfport, South Pasadena, St. Pete Beach and St. Petersburg.

Drug Deal Ends in Shooting



At 10:57 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, St. Petersburg police officers responded to a call of a person shot at 4835 26th Ave. N. Upon arrival, officers could hear a person inside in distress. The door was breached by patrol officers, who found a man in his late 30s in a semi-conscious state. The victim had incurred two life-threatening gunshot wounds to his upper body.

There were several other people located at the address. One of the residents was a witness to the shooting and provided minimal information about the suspect and the activities leading up to the shooting. During the investigation, it was learned that the victim was engaged in a drug transaction with the suspect. The suspect displayed a firearm and attempted to steal narcotics from the victim. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot twice by the suspect, with the suspect fleeing the scene in a green vehicle.

Detectives are currently working active leads, but a suspect has not been identified at this time. The victim is out of surgery and his condition is currently listed as critical. The victim is not being identified at this time as detectives are still attempting to locate his next-of-kin. The investigation continues.

Gulfport

A resident in the 5200 block of 17th Avenue reported on March 24 that a blue beach cruiser style bicycle was stolen from the side of their home sometime overnight. The bicycle had a cable lock through the front wheel but it was not secured to anything.

Jeffrey Fodel was arrested on DUI charges after he failed to stop at a stop sign. His BAC was .193/.204, more than twice the legal limit.

Officers made contact with residents of a home in the 5200 block of Jersey Avenue on March 25 regarding an ordinance violation. They gained consent to search the residence and located a small amount of marijuana. Kelsy Dickens admitted it belonged to her and was issued a notice to appear in court for a misdemeanor possession charge.

A woman reported she rented a room at a residence in the 2600 Block of 52nd Street for several weeks, and during that time someone stole personal items from her suitcase.

A resident in the 4800 block of Del Rio Way reported on March 26 that someone stole several concrete statues with a total value of more than $300 from his property sometime overnight.

Officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Gulfport Boulevard on March 27 after a driver crashed into a city truck parked on the side of the road. There were no injuries, but the driver identified as Racquel Smith had no insurance and was driving an unregistered vehicle, a misdemeanor. She was given citations and a notice to appear in court.

Officer Carter stopped a vehicle driven by Alex Ashley in the 1400 block of 49th Street for running a stop sign. A strong smell of marijuana from Ashley’s car gave Officer Carter probable cause to search it and he found a small amount of marijuana rolled in cigar paper for smoking. Ashley was issued a notice to appear in court for the possession charge.

Patio furniture was reported stolen from an apartment building in the 3200 block of 58th Street sometime between 9 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

Joshua Miller was arrested for trespassing on school property on March 28, after having been trespassed from the location several months earlier.

Theft-Shoplifting

3/29, 7:51 p.m., 5700 block of Gulfport Blvd S

4/1, unknown time, 5000 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Theft-Petit

4/3, 10 p.m., 6600 block of Gulfport Blvd S

4/4, 8:30 p.m., 5200 block of 31st Ave S

Theft-Grand

3/27, 9 p.m., 3200 block of 58th St S

3/30, 8 a.m., 1300 block of Marion Drive S

3/31, 9:24 a.m., 2000 block of 49th St S

Trespass

3/28, 5:45 p.m., 1400 block of 61st St S

Vandal/Crim Mischief

3/30, 10:55 p.m., 5100 block of 27th Ave S

South Pasadena

Burglary-Vehicle

3/29, 4:30 p.m., 6900 block of Sunset Dr S

4/1, 3 p.m., 6800 block of Park St S

4/3, 4 p.m., 7200 block of Grevilla Ave S

Stolen Vehicle

4/1, 10 a.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Ave S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

4/1, 2:56 a.m., 7600 block of Blind Pass Rd

Burglary-Vehicle

3/27, 10 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Blvd

Burglary-Residence

3/27, 5 p.m., 5300 block of Gulf Blvd

4/1, 7 p.m., 9000 block of Blind Pass Rd

4/3, 2 a.m., 200 block of 107th Ave

4/4, 6:56 a.m., 600 block of 73rd Ave

Stolen Vehicle

4/1, 4:37 a.m., 4700 block of Gulf Blvd

4/3, 12 noon, 5000 block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Petit

3/29, 3:03 p.m., 9500 block of Blind Pass Rd

3/30, 11:16 a.m., 4700 block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Grand

3/31, 12 noon, 7100 block of Sunset Way

4/2, 8 p.m., 3000 block of Alton Dr

Trespass

4/1, 8:04 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Blvd