Local Crime Watch: Aug 15

Man Dies after Battery on Treasure Island

According to the Treasure Island Police Department, on Friday, July 12, at 10:22 a.m., officers responded to a reported battery on Gulf Blvd in front of McDonald’s restaurant. Several witnesses reported seeing Christopher Lawrence, 40, being battered by Tracy B. Briley, 53. Police say the attack was not random and the men were socially acquainted.

The victim sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma medical facility for treatment. According to police, Lawrence had been in a coma since July 12 and died on August 6 as a result of his injuries.

Briley was immediately taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail. Briley was initially charged with aggravated battery; since Lawrence’s death, the charge has been upgraded to murder in the second degree.

Treasure Island Investigators are being assisted by homicide detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

In a media release dated August 7, the Treasure Island Police Department expressed “sincere appreciation to the citizens and businesses that assisted in the investigation by providing critical and timely information.”

A sampling of police reports from August 1 through August 10 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

8/1 – Theft in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. An unidentified woman left a store with four packs of diapers without paying for them.

8/1 – Aggravated assault/battery in the 5000 block of Newton Avenue South. Officers responded to the report of an in-progress altercation. A father and adult son had an argument regarding the rules of the house. The son threw a fishing spear at his father, nearly striking him, and then lunged at his father initiating a physical altercation. The father sustained a minor injury and the son was arrested for aggravated assault and simple battery.

8/3 – Driving under the influence (DUI) at the corner of 49th Street South and 20th Avenue South. Officer Clague stopped Terry Martin for driving erratically. He admitted to drinking while driving. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Martin was arrested. Martin had a breath alcohol content of .109.

8/3 – Fraud in the 5900 block of Bayview Circle. A resident reported that he put down a deposit for a yacht to a yacht dealer. The dealer cashed the check and relisted the yacht for sale.

8/4 – Trespass in the 1000 block of Freemont Street South. A resident called police because her mother and adult brother had worn out their welcome at her house and were refusing to leave. The mother had recently left her own apartment due to a rent increase and had been staying at the residence for a week. When they became confrontational, the resident asked them to leave and they claimed “squatters rights.” Neither had any rights to residency at the house and the resident completed the sworn affidavit for transient residency against her brother who was also issued a trespass warning. Their mother left voluntarily.

8/4 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 3000 block of Dupont Street South. A resident reported that her vehicle was rummaged through. The vehicle was unlocked and nothing appeared to be missing.

8/5 – Trespass in the 1600 block of 58th Street South. Raymond Hudson was arrested after he was caught on a business property that he had been trespassed from.

8/6 – Traffic arrest in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Priest observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, which was verified by radar. The vehicle was stopped and it was discovered that the driver never had a driver license issued and also had been issued previous citations for driving without a license. Mahogany Denmark was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/6 – Battery – domestic related in the 5300 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officers responded to a 911 call for assistance. They found a woman in the alley and further investigation revealed that she was in a car with a man. The two had been in a rolling altercation from 9th Avenue North and 58th Street North to where they stopped in Gulfport. It was determined that the male had repeatedly grabbed the female by the arm and struck her in the mouth. The male was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/1 through 8/7 – The marine unit was on the water approximately 17 hours this week. Officer Ross assisted the U.S. Marshals with locating two people residing on a boat in the bay who had outstanding warrants for their arrest. The two people were taken into custody without incident.

Battery

8/3, 2:45 a.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard S

Burglary – residence

8/9, 8:30 a.m., 3100 block of Clinton Street S

Burglary – Vehicle

8/3, 7:30 p.m., 3000 block of Dupont Street S

8/8, 10 p.m., 2600 block of 44th Street S

Theft – petit

8/7, noon, 5100 block of 12th Avenue S

8/9, 8:30 p.m., 1600 block of 58th Street S

Shoplifting

8/9, 1:28 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Trespassing

8/5, 12:01 a.m., 1600 block of 58th Street S

South Pasadena

Theft – grand

8/4, 5:33 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

8/5, midnight, 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

8/8, 6:50 a.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

8/6, 3:55 p.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

8/9, 10:30 a.m., 1800 block of Shore Drive S

Shoplifting

8/5, 10:27 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

8/6, 10:55 a.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Trespassing

8/5, 7:54 p.m., 7000 block of Sunset Drive S

8/6, 3:13 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – vehicle

8/5, 3:35 a.m., 100 block of 21st Avenue

8/7, midnight, 5300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

8/4, noon, 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

8/5, 1:01 p.m., 75th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard

8/10, 11:30 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – vehicle

8/3, 3:09 p.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

8/3, 5:19 a.m., 7700 block of Boca Ciega Drive

8/6, 12:47 p.m., 6800 block of Gulf Boulevard

8/6, 2:02 p.m., 300 block of 73rd Avenue

Vandalism – criminal mischief

8/10, 10:55 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard