Local Crime Watch: Aug 15

A sampling of police reports from August 2 through August 13 in Gulfport.

Gulfport

8/2- Burglary to a residence in the 5200 block of Newton Avenue South. A resident observed stolen property in her nephew’s room that belonged to her neighbors. The nephew had been given permission to be at the neighbor’s house to care for the pet. The property minus a car key was returned prior to police arrival. The nephew stated a friend must have gone back in the house when he was not there. The victims did not want to prosecute in this case.

8/2- Keep the peace in the 5100 block of 11th Avenue South. Police were notified of a tenant who returned to a residence to obtain her belongings. The tenant and landlord had a verbal altercation earlier that day. Police spoke with both parties and stood by while the tenant removed her things and ensured that the situation did not escalate.

8/3- Disturbance in the 1400 block of 61st Street South. Officers responded to a parking lot at Stetson Law regarding a confrontation between security and a male who refused to leave. The vehicle was spotted driving north on 58th Street South and a traffic stop was conducted. The elderly male was upset because of the confrontation and was argumentative with the responding officers. The male was issued a written trespass warning for Stetson Law.

8/4- Criminal mischief in the 5100 block of Newton Avenue South.

A resident reported that she discovered damage to some blinds and a window at her residence. There was no evidence that entry was made to the home.

8/5- Traffic arrest in the 58th Street South and Gulfport Boulevard.

Officer Pope stopped a vehicle driven by Fernando J. Chavez for speeding. Fernando stated that he was a Mexican national and did not have a driver’s license. He was also in possession of a counterfeit social security card he used to identify himself for work purposes. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County jail.

8/5- Warrant arrest in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard South.

Officer Marshall handled a minor crash involving two vehicles that merged into one another. The driver of one of the vehicles, Darius Jefferson, had a suspended license and warrants out of Hillsborough County for theft. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County jail.

8/5- Criminal mischief in the 2200 block of Beach Boulevard South.

A resident called and reported that her vehicle window was damaged sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on this date. It is unknown what was used to damage the window.

8/5- Grand theft in the 2800 block of 53rd Street South.

A resident called to report that a former roommate took $300 from his wallet before moving out. The suspect was contacted by phone and he stated that the alleged victim was trying to have him arrested because he was upset that he moved out.

8/8- Assist citizen in the 5100 block of 17th Avenue South.

A resident reported someone attempting entry through her front door. She heard the screen door close and the door handle rattle. Officers checked the area and nothing was located. A neighbor’s security cameras were also checked and nothing was scene around the location.

8/8- Warrant arrest in the 5200 block of 18th Avenue South.

Officers were dispatched to a residence to trespass an individual who was staying as a guest. The guest agreed to leave and a trespass warning was issued. A records check revealed the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office established probable cause for burglary for the individual. Anthony Luciano was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Burglary-Vehicle

8/8, midnight, 2800 block of Beach Blvd S

Battery

8/11, 4:50 p.m., 1400 block of 58th St S

Theft-Grand

8/9, 8:08 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Vandal/Criminal Mischief

8/13, 1:15 p.m., 5500 block of 28th Ave S

Missing Person

8/10, 6:30 p.m.

Theft-Petit

8/10, 11 p.m., 2000 block of 59th St S

Burglary-Structure

10:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Beach Blvd S

Battery

8/10, 4:23 p.m., 1300 Block of 59th St S

South Pasadena

Theft- Petit

8/7, 2 p.m., 1200 Block of Pasadena Ave S

Trespass

8/10, 12:53 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Ave S

Burglary-Vehicle

8/7, noon, 1600 block of Pasadena Ave S

Theft-Shoplifting

8/12, 4:37 p.m.

6800 Block of Gulfport Blvd S

St. Pete Beach

Traffic Accident

8/9, 10 a.m., 5500 block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Grand

8/7, 11:30 p.m., 67th Ave & Sunset Way

8/9, 3 p.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Blvd

8/10, 12:30 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Blvd

Trespass

8/12, 12:34 a.m., 6100 block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Petit

8/7, 10:54 a.m., 64th Ave & 2nd Palm Point St