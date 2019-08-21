Local Crime Watch: Aug 22

A sampling of police reports from August 8 through August 18 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

8/8 – Theft in the 5100 block of 12th Avenue South. The owner of a vacant property arrived to check on the residence and found that someone had dug up and stole several plants from the front flowerbed.

8/9 – Warrant arrest in the 1700 block of 49th Street South. Officer Dillard stopped a vehicle for a brake light violation and discovered the driver, Da Marion Hunt, had a warrant for failure to pay child support. He was arrested and transported to the county jail.

8/9 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 2600 block of 44th Street South. A resident reported that his roommate borrowed his truck the night before and left the windows down overnight. Someone entered the vehicle and stole a bag full of tools.

8/9 – Criminal mischief in the 1600 block of 58th Street South. A business owner reported that two people had entered his business. One of them stole clothes and the other damaged some of the machines. The suspects have been identified and are being sought.

8/10 – Warrant arrest in the 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. An officer saw a female juvenile he knew to have an outstanding warrant. The juvenile was arrested for failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license.

8/13 – Grand theft in the 1600 block of 60th Street South. A resident reported that his wallet went missing six months ago and that since then $30,000 has been slowly taken from his account.

8/13 – Narcotics in the 1600 block of 58th Street South. A business owner reported that a man who appeared to be intoxicated was possibly smoking marijuana in front of his business. Officers made contact with the man and a records check revealed that he was wanted by the Clearwater Police Department for possession of methamphetamine. During the search, a small amount of narcotics were found on a spoon in his possession. Ian Tracy was arrested for possession of narcotics and paraphernalia as well as the Clearwater Police charges.

8/8 through 8/14 – The marine unit was on the water approximately six hours this week. Marine unit and patrol officers were sent an email with photographs of numerous dinghies moored at the Casino dock that had violations. They were advised to start enforcing ordinance and vessel violations immediately. Chief Vincent and Sergeant Woodman held an open meeting with boaters on Thursday in an effort to motivate compliance with federal, state and local regulations.

Battery

8/10, 7 p.m., 4900 block of 31stAvenue S

8/14, 3:21 p.m., 4600 block of 29th Avenue S

8/14, 6:40 p.m., 4900 block of 13th Avenue S

Burglary – residence

8/16, midnight, 5500 block of Shore Boulevard

Burglary – Vehicle

8/8, 7 p.m., 5000 block of Newton Avenue S

Theft – grand

8/11, 6 p.m., 3000 block of 49th Street S

8/12, 12:05 p.m., 1600 block of 60th Street S

Theft – petit

8/15, 8:44 a.m., 900 block of 58th Street S

Shoplifting

8/9, 1:28 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

8/12, 6:45 p.m., 1600 block of 58th Street S

Trespassing

8/15, 12:50 a.m., 5400 block of Shore Boulevard

South Pasadena

Burglary – vehicle

8/10, 10 p.m., 1300 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – grand

8/15, 11 a.m., 3400 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

8/13, 11:45 a.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

8/12, 10:52 a.m., 75th Avenue & Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

8/18, 7:40 a.m., 5700 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – petit

8/10, 11:30 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Boulevard

Trespassing

8/17, 1:21 p.m., 900 block of Gulf Way

Vandalism – criminal mischief

8/10, 10:55 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Boulevard

8/18, 8 a.m., 5400 block of Aloha Drive