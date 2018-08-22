Local Crime Watch: Aug 23

A sampling of local police reports from August 9 through August 15 in Gulfport.

Source: Gulfport Police Department

Gulfport

8/9- Deceased person in the 1800 block of 55th Street South.

Resident called 911 at 5:00 a.m. to report that she had gone in to check on her mother and found her deceased in her bed. The mother had been suffering from failing health for some time and the death was expected.

8/9- Marchman Act in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard South.

Officers were dispatched for an intoxicated man that had fallen. The person was not cooperative and posted a threat to himself so he was taken into custody under the Marchman Act.

8/10- Deceased person in the 2800 block of Dupont Street South. Resident called 911 to report that he had gone to wake his wife from a nap and discovered her deceased. There were no obvious causes for her death, so detectives are working with the Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation.

8/10- Petit theft in the 2000 block of 59th Street South. Thomas Smith took a taxi to a house in Gulfport. He did not have enough money to pay for the taxi ride. Smith was intoxicated and had urinated in the back of the taxi. There is a mandatory clean up fee that Smith also didn’t have the money to pay. Smith was arrested for theft.

8/12- Person Under the Influence in the 2500 block of Beach Boulevard South. Neighbors called in concerned for one of the residents who had been drinking since yesterday and has fallen down several times as well in the past 24 hours. The female lived alone and was extremely intoxicated, making no sense. She was taken into protective custody under a Marchman Act.

8/12- Traffic Stop in the 500 block of 49th Street South. Johnny Bolden was driving 61 MPH in a posted 35 MPH zone. Bolden was stopped and had a suspended driver’s license for Driving under the Influence of Alcohol. Bolden was arrested for Driving while License Suspended or Revoked and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/12- Criminal Mischief in the 5500 block of 28th Avenue South. Employees of the library stated they witnessed a man writing in the books and that this had been happening for a few months. The employees did not want to prosecute but did want the male trespassed from the location in the meantime. The male was located, identified and trespassed.

8/12- Warrant Arrest in the 800 block of Hull Street South. A woman called police wanting to turn herself in on an auto theft warrant from New York. The warrant was confirmed valid with extradition and Amber Raney was taken into custody.

8/14- Stolen Vehicle in the 1400 block of 52nd Street South.

Victim had a spare key to his vehicle stolen in a previously reported burglary. Sometime last night the suspect returned and stole his SUV. The vehicle was later recovered in Palmetto.

8/14- Civil Matter in the 5400 block of Shore Boulevard South. A woman called to report her purse stolen. She told the investigating officer that the suspect was her ex-boyfriend. When the officer spoke with him, he stated his ex-girlfriend had taken his laptop. The officer was able to recover the purse and the situation was resolved.

8/15- Trespass at Salty’s. Max Reiner was arrested for trespassing on Salty’s property. He has been given multiple warnings reference his trespasses from all of the beach front businesses, and it appears that arrests are the only option at this point.

8/15- Grand Theft in the 2200 block of 49th Street South. A bank investigator reported that a former employee stole over a thousand dollars and cashed a fraudulent check before quitting her job. The investigation is continuing.

Motorcycle Crash Resulting in Life-Threatening Injuries

By Angelina Bruno

On August 18, motorcyclist Robert Douglas Blume crashed his 2006 Honda VTX1300, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to St. Petersburg Police, Blume, 47 was headed northbound on 49th Street, approaching the curve for Sheffield Lake at 23rd Avenue North.

Blume’s motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve and continued straight across a small patch of grass. Upon re-entering the roadway, he lost control of his motorcycle and the motorcycle struck the ground on its right side. The motorcycle slid across 23rd Avenue North and came to rest on a grass field in Sheffield Lake Park.

Blume, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Alcohol appears to have played a part in this crash.