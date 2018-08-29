Local Crime Watch: Aug 30

A sampling of police reports from August 16 through August 22 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Source: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer.

Gulfport

8/16 – Stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of 53rd Street South. A resident reported that two people took his vehicle without permission even though they were told not to. Carrie Baker and Jacob Thompson were arrested that evening and the vehicle was recovered.

8/17 – Crash in the 2400 block of 53rd Street South. A vehicle in the City Hall parking lot backed out of a parking spot striking a parked vehicle across the lot. There were no injuries and only minor damage.

8/17 – Information report in the 1400 block of Gray Street South. An adult relative reported that two children came to her house and told her they haven’t eaten or seen their mother in two days. The responding officer reported the complaint to the abuse hotline so that a child protection investigator can respond to assist the family. The children remained in the custody and control of the adult relative in the meantime.

8/17 – Intoxicated person in the 3100 block of Beach Boulevard. A resident reported seeing a woman asleep on a bench. The woman had some of her personal property out on the bench. When the responding officers contacted her, she did not know where she was and continually said she was waiting for an Uber. The officers attempted to find her a ride home, but with no one to care for her they had to take her into custody under the Marchman Act. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail for her safety.

8/18 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 700 block of 60th Street South. A resident reported that sometime overnight someone got into his unlocked vehicle and stole items from his center console.

8/18 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1800 block of 57th Street South. A citizen reported finding a driver’s license and credit cards in the bushes near their home. An officer contacted the female listed on the cards and determined they were stolen from her unlocked vehicle sometime during the night.

8/18 – Assist outside agency on the waters of Boca Ciega Bay. The marine unit was deployed to respond to a reported altercation between two boaters near Mariner’s Cove. Officers discovered that one of the parties involved, David Farrell, had five open probable cause affidavits for various drug charges issued by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO). A PCSO marine unit responded to assist and took Farrell into custody. Gulfport Police Department officers took Farrell back to the marina to await transport to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/18 – Disorderly intoxication on Gulfport Beach. A person reported that two women were intoxicated on the beach and had stripped naked and walked out into the water. The women were located being intimate with each other in the water just off the shore and were completely naked. Both females were issued Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion (APAD) notices for disorderly intoxication and were taken home to keep them from driving. One of the women was arrested later that same day for driving under the influence and is now ineligible for APAD. Charges will be forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office.

8/18 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 6000 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident reported that someone got into her unlocked vehicle overnight and took several items.

8/19 – Retail theft at the Dollar General store. Brenton Ellis walked into the store then grabbed a drink and some food before walking past the cashier and out of the store. He thanked the cashier for the items as he was walking out without paying. Officer Marshall located Ellis in front of the neighborhood center and he said that he was about to turn himself in as soon as he finished eating the food he stole. He was arrested and taken transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/19 – Criminal mischief in the 3100 block of Dupont Street South. A resident reported that sometime overnight someone threw a rock at the windshield of the moving truck she rented and damaged it.

8/19 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5600 block of 18th Avenue South. A resident went out to turn the inside light off in her vehicle and realized that her wallet was stolen from the vehicle. The vehicle was apparently left unlocked, as there was no sign of forced entry.

8/20 – Arrest on a warrant in the 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A motorist reported seeing a person riding a bicycle with a seat attached to it that had a child in it. The caller thought it looked unsafe. Contact was made with the individuals. The small person was actually an adult and a records check revealed that she had an outstanding warrant for retail theft. Teryn Schakel was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/21 – Trespass in the 2600 block of Quincy Street South. A resident reported that she thought a man was going into her yard and urinating. The officers contacted the man who said he was not urinating in her yard and that he was just admiring all of the changes she had made. He was advised to stay out of her yard.

8/21 – Retail theft in the 5000 block Gulfport Boulevard South. A man took packages of meat products and ran from the store without paying for them. The responding officer reviewed the surveillance video and may have identified the suspect as someone he’s had contact with before.

8/22 – Traffic stop for narcotics possession at the corner of 64th Street South and Gulfport Boulevard South. Chief Vincent observed a vehicle driving recklessly so he conducted a traffic stop. When he made contact with the vehicle, it was apparent that one of the occupants had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license and was evaluated by a drug recognition expert due to signs of impairment. A records check for the front seat passenger, Devon Thompson, revealed an outstanding warrant. Thompson asked that the officers get his cell phone from the vehicle so that he could take it to the jail with him. Thompson’s cell phone was located in a bag that also contained a large container of marijuana (69 grams) as well as gummy bears laced with THC oil (marijuana). Thompson was charged with possession of marijuana (felony) as well as the outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

South Pasadena

Battery – aggravated

8/17, 7:30 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Theft – petit

8/17, 8 a.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

8/20, 6:23 p.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

8/17, 1 a.m., 500 block of Corey Avenue

Battery – aggravated

8/18, 2:56 a.m., 7600 block of Blind Pass Road

Burglary – vehicle

8/18, 4:55 p.m., 6900 block of Beach Plaza

Theft – grand

8/17, 1:24 p.m., 7900 block of Blind Pass Road

Theft – petit

8/19, 4 p.m., 5900 block of Gulf Boulevard