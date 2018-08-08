Local Crime Watch: Aug 9

A sampling of police reports from July 26 through August 1 in Gulfport.

Source: Gulfport Police Department

Gulfport

7/26 – Warrant arrest in the 5800 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. Officer Nicita conducted a traffic stop on a minivan driven by Yovanny Cruz-Rodriguez because the van’s tag light was out. A records check revealed multiple outstanding arrest warrants – including a nationwide extradition warrant for trafficking marijuana. Cruz-Rodriguez was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

7/26 – Narcotics trafficking/possession in the 5700 block of Gulfport Boulevard South.

A customer found a backpack full of narcotics that was left in the parking lot at Walgreens. Sergeant Vandenberg investigated the incident, which ultimately led to the arrest of William Collins for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of cocaine. Collins was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

7/27 – Stolen vehicle in the 5400 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident reported that in the past she has allowed a friend to borrow her vehicle for emergencies. The friend took the vehicle and had not returned it. Officer Smith spoke to the suspect who told him she thought she could use the vehicle and that she would return it immediately. The owner of the vehicle decided she did not want to prosecute since the vehicle was returned.

7/27 – Theft in the 5800 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A cab driver reported that a person she took to a house in the 5800 block of Gulfport Boulevard South gave her $8 for a $46 fare. The resident did not have the money required to pay the driver, so a relative was called who promptly paid the fare.

7/28 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 1700 block of York Street South. A resident reported that someone got into her unlocked vehicle and took a cell phone charger and a pair of sunglasses.

7/29 – Disturbance at 5500 Shore Boulevard. Officers were dispatched to the Gulfport Casino due to a group of people fighting. The call notes indicated that approximately 10 people were fighting by the volleyball courts. Officers arrived on scene and realized it was a verbal altercation. It all started because a group of kids did not like another kid. Officers separated the two groups and there were no further problems.

7/29 – Possession of narcotics in the 5300 block of Tangerine Avenue South. Officer Carter stopped a man riding a bicycle because he did not have proper lighting after dark. A records check revealed that the man had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear regarding driving on a suspended license. Officer Carter arrested Steven Cristofono Jr. for the outstanding warrant. When Officer Carter conducted a search related to the arrest, he found a syringe in the man’s shoe and a morphine pill in his cigarette pack.

7/30 – Burglary to a residence in the 3000 block of 50th Street South. A resident reported that her medication was taken from a lockbox inside her residence. No one had access to the lockbox. The last time she saw all her medicine was approximately four to five days prior to the report. Approximately 130 pills were taken.

7/31 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 5800 block of Tangerine Avenue South. A resident reported that someone got into her unlocked car and went through the glove compartment. Paperwork from the glove compartment was scattered throughout the car, but nothing appeared to be missing.

8/1 – Driving under the influence in the 3000 block of 49th Street North. Sergeant Vandenberg was on his way into work when he observed a vehicle exceeding the speed limit on 49th Street North. The vehicle was traveling 70 miles an hour in a 35 mile an hour zone and was swerving. Due to the excessive speed and swerving, Sergeant Vandenberg conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. When the officer made contact with the driver, David Rondon, he immediately noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath as he spoke. Sergeant Vandenberg then initiated a driving under the influence investigation and Rondon performed poorly on field sobriety tasks. Rondon was subsequently arrested and he refused to provide a breath sample. Rondon was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/1 – Burglary to a vehicle in the 800 block of Gray Street South. A resident reported that someone got into her unlocked vehicle and took a bag containing toys, two wallets and approximately $15 in change.

8/1 – Burglary to a residence in the 2800 block of Beach Boulevard. A resident reported that sometime overnight, someone took his 1970s Schwinn racing bike from his garage.

8/1 – Theft in the 5800 block of 20th Avenue South. A resident reported that two large pink flamingo yard decorations were stolen sometime between last Friday and today.

Marine Unit: The marine unit was on the water for approximately six hours from July 26 through August 1. Marine operators issued five boat citations and made one contact.