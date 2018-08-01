Local Crime Watch: August 2

A sampling of police reports from July 19 through July 27 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Gulfport Police Department and Pinellas County Crime Viewer

Gulfport

7/19 – Assist an outside agency in the 6500 block of Debbie Lane South. The resident discovered that there was an unauthorized withdrawal from her bank account. The card was last used in Boynton Beach but the withdrawal occurred in Boca Raton. A report was completed.

7/19 – Information in the 1600 block of 58th Street South. Officers responded to a residence for a reported stolen car. Upon arrival it was determined that the vehicle in question had been used in a home invasion robbery in the Lealman area. The vehicle was then involved in a hit and run crash fleeing the scene. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office had developed a suspect who was the son of the vehicle owner. Upon learning this, the vehicle owner then declined to report the vehicle as stolen. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will continue its investigation. No crimes were committed in Gulfport.

7/20 – Robbery in the 3100 block of Beach Boulevard. Two different victims stated that a black male about 14 to 15 years of age tried to take their phones from their hands. The suspect was reported to be on a bike. He was wearing dark colored shorts and no shirt. The second victim last saw the man head west on 31st Avenue South from Beach Boulevard.

7/20 – Criminal mischief in the 5100 block of 12th Avenue South. Police were notified of an individual that was breaking car windows at a residence. Officers responded and made contact with the victim who stated that her ex-boyfriend had walked to the residence and had broken her car windows out. The ex-boyfriend was later located by police and admitted to breaking the widows out because he felt he was being disrespected. Arthur Collins Jr. was arrest for felony criminal mischief due to the fact that the damage to the vehicle was over one thousand dollars.

7/21 – Theft in the 1100 block of Hull Street South. A victim called police to report that the night before, he had left his cell phone at a gas station in Gulfport and someone stole it from the counter. This morning he called the phone and a black male answered and told him he would return the phone for $40. Police located the male at 47th Street South and 22nd Avenue South but he fled on foot. A K-9 officer tracked the subject but it is believed that he made it to a known house where the occupants are not cooperative with police. The suspect did throw the phone down near where he initially ran and it was later recovered and returned to the owner.

7/21 – Stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of 20th Avenue South. A victim reported that his black Ford F150 was stolen from in front of his residence between 3 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. There was a spare key left in the glove box of the truck. The vehicle was recovered on July 22 in the Child’s Park neighborhood and Draven Hall, 14, was arrested for the theft.

7/22 – Stolen vehicle in the 5200 block of Gulfport Boulevard South. A victim reported that he left his keys in his truck while he went into the gas station to get lottery tickets. Witnesses reported seeing a juvenile, who was inside the store, walk past the truck and then come back to the area. The description matched that of Draven Hall, 14, who was later arrested on separate charges and admitted to stealing the truck. The truck was recovered parked in the same location as the stolen truck from Saturday.

7/22 – Resisting arrest and felony violation of probation in the 1100 block of 42nd Street South. Sgt. Vandenberg was circulating the area near the Child’s Park Recreation Center attempting to locate a stolen truck when he saw Draven Hall, 14, walk out of an alleyway. Hall ran from police and a perimeter was set. Then, offers from the St. Petersburg Police Department and K-9 officers from the Pinellas County Sheriffs Office tracked Hall for two hours. Hall was eventually apprehended on a peninsula in the middle of the Clam Bayou preserve. Hall was charged with resisting arrest and felony violation of probation. He also admitted to and was charged relating to two stolen vehicles from Gulfport.

7/22 – Petit theft in the 5000 block of 9th Avenue South. A resident called to report that some traps she had placed in order to catch stray cats to have them taken to a vet were stolen.

7/22 – Criminal mischief in the 4900 block of 14th Avenue South. A resident called to report that her father was upset at her and lit a small gas can on fire in her backyard. He left before officers arrived.

7/24 – Theft in the 2700 block of 44th Street South. Officers spoke with complainants and they stated that their ex-landlord is refusing to give their property back. They had just moved out recently and the landlord is hiding their property because the landlord stated that they have left the house in bad condition. Officers spoke with the landlord who stated that she does not have the items and that the tenants are upset because she is suing them for damaging the house. The complainants stated the landlord stole about $1,000 in property.

7/25 – Burglary in the 5300 block of 20th Avenue South. A bicycle was stolen from a screened-in front porch sometime during the night of July 24. A canvass did not reveal any leads and no bicycle serial number was available.

Burglary – residence

7/24, noon, 5300 block of 20th Avenue S

7/24, 1:30 p.m., 1300 block of Gray Street S

Burglary – vehicle

7/27, 10 p.m., 1700 block of York Street S

Theft – grand

7/24, midnight, 27th Avenue S and 44th Street S

Theft – petit

7/22, 5:45 p.m., 1400 block of 49th Street S

Theft – vehicle

7/26, 3 a.m., 5400 block of 9th Avenue S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

7/23, 7:06 p.m., 2700 block of Beach Boulevard

South Pasadena

Battery

7/26, 3 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

7/26, 5 p.m., 6800 block of Gulfport Boulevard S

Theft – grand

7/22, 8 a.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

7/24, midnight, 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

Shoplifting

7/22, 12:10 a.m., 1200 block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Battery

7/23, 1:55 a.m., 7600 block of Blind Pass Road

7/25, 9:12 p.m., 5800 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – structure

7/26, 3:33 p.m., 6000 block of Gulf Boulevard

Burglary – vehicle

7/24, 2:45 p.m., 6300 block of Gulf Boulevard

Theft – grand

7/22, 2 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Boulevard