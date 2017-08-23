Local Crime Watch: August 24

A sampling of police reports from August 10, 2017 through August 20, 2017 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer and Media Alert.

Gulfport

8/10 – Criminal Mischief-Grand Theft in the 6000 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S. A resident called to report that a relative poured sugar in her car’s gas tank and stole her cellphone. The suspect is still being sought so that she can be interviewed.

8/11 – Burglary in the 2600 Block of Beach Boulevard. A homeowner was notified by his tree trimming company that his residence had been broken into. There was a large hole in the back door but the residence appeared intact. The owner advised he would call back when he returned home and could check the residence to see if anything was stolen.

8/12 – Battery in the 2900 Block of Beach Boulevard. Officers responded to a report of a battery in progress. Officers learned that a female was struck by a bar stool when two other male subjects became involved in a physical altercation. The suspect that threw the bar stool was not on scene when officers arrived. The suspect is still unknown at this time.

8/13 – Vandalism in Wood Ibis Park. An unknown suspect used spray paint to vandalize several areas and signs within Wood Ibis Park. The paint cans and lid from one can were collected and sent for processing.

8/13 – Sexual Battery in the 1400 Block of 59th Street S. The staff at Gulfport Rehabilitation reported that a sexual battery had occurred within the facility. The event involved two patients within the memory care unit. Det. Sgt. Woodman responded to the scene. The female victim was transported to Palms of Pasadena Hospital. An offense report was completed in reference to the incident and DCF was contacted.

8/13 – Supplement for the 5300 block of 14th Avenue S. In reference to a grand theft investigation that started several weeks ago, the parties of interest were interviewed. Steven Merchant admitted to the theft and was arrested and then taken to Pinellas County Jail. Merchant had skimmed nearly $23,000 from the Gulfport Merchants Association while working for them at the weekly Tuesday market over a one-year period of time.

8/14 – Burglary to a business in the 1400 Block of 58th Street S. The convenience store at this location had a forced entry to the rear door. The business is empty. There were tools inside the business. The owner was contacted. He was out-of-town and stated that he was not concerned. He stated that they had not been working in the building since April.

8/14 – Burglary in the 5600 Block of 11th Avenue S. A resident reported her mother’s ex-boyfriend attempted to break into their residence. An officer investigated the incident and arrested Tyree Baldwin and he was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

8/15 – Narcotics at the corner of 49th Street S. and 17th Avenue S. Officer Priest stopped Mario James for no light on his bike. During the course of the stop, Mario dropped his crack pipe on the ground. A subsequent search revealed a push rod in his pocket. He was issued a notice to appear in court for possession of paraphernalia.

8/15 – Armed person in the 1100 block of Gray Street S. Victim reported that he was at a friend’s house when the mother and son started arguing. The victim tried to mediate the situation and the son, Keontae McCullough, pulled a gun and threatened him. The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle and was not located. Investigation continues.

8/15 – Theft-Fraud at Walgreens. Pharmacy staff advised that on 8/4, an unknown suspect came into the store and picked up a prescription for a controlled substance for another person. The suspect paid by credit card and left. The next day, two other subjects came in attempting to pick up the same prescription. Officer Smith is still attempting to locate the individual the prescription is for to determine what happened.

8/15 – Fraud-identity theft in the 6000 Block of Luana Lane. The victim was contacted by a company who told him he had a past due account for tires and rims that were shipped to an address in Pompano Beach. He was not aware of the account and the account is over $16,000 past due.

8/15 – Theft at the City Yard, 2401 54rd Street S. At some time in the last six weeks, two concrete benches were stolen from the SW corner of the city yard.

8/16 – Stolen vehicle outside the Town Shores Avalon Building. A victim reported that he allowed a female friend named Natasha Lucic to spend the night at his condo. When he woke up, Lucic was gone along with his spare keys and his vehicle.

8/16 – Burglary in the 5000 Block of 14th Avenue S. A citizen driving in the area observed several black males carrying a 55-inch TV from this location and they placed it into a black Ford sedan and took off at a high rate of speed. The Ford is a rental and the rental company gave a location of the vehicle but it was gone on arrival. The homeowner arrived shortly after and advised the house had been broken into through the rear door and ransacked.

8/16 – Burglary of a residence in the 5100 Block of 16th Avenue S. A resident called to report that a bicycle that was chained to a tree and a weed eater that was in a shed had been stolen.

Battery

8/17, 4:30 p.m., 49th ST S & 15th Avenue S

Burglary – business

8/13, 9 a.m., 1400 Block of 58th Street S

Burglary – residence

8/13, 12:08 a.m., 5600 Block of 11th Avenue S

8/15, 1:11 p.m., 5000 Block of 14th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

8/19, 9:20 p.m., 5700 Block of 12th Avenue S

Theft – grand

8/13, 12:01 a.m., 5100 Block of Preston Avenue S

8/14, 8 a.m., 2400 Block of 53rd Street S

8/14, 8:58 a.m., 5700 Block of Gulfport Boulevard S

8/15, 8:30 p.m., 5100 Block of 16th Avenue S

Theft – petit

8/19, 10:30 a.m., 5100 Block of 12th Avenue S

8/19, 5:47 p.m., 1600 Block of 52nd Street S

Theft – vehicle

8/15, 10 p.m., 5900 Block of 30th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Burglary – structure

8/16, 7 p.m., 7000 Block of Hibiscus Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

8/13, 8 p.m., 7100 Block of South Shore Drive S

8/20, 2:25 p.m., 6800 Block of Park Street S

Theft – grand

8/13, 3:30 p.m., 1800 Block of Shore Drive S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – residence

8/17, 7:11 p.m., 8600 Block of Gulf Boulevard S

Burglary – vehicle

8/19, 11 p.m., 3800 Block of Gulf Boulevard S

Theft – grand

8/14, 6:36 p.m., 4700 Block of Gulf Boulevard S

8/17, 6:24 a.m., 7800 Block of Blind Pass Road

Theft — shoplifting

8/16, 4:40 p.m., 300 Block of 75th Avenue

Theft – petit

8/15, 6:50 p.m., 1500 Block of Pass a Grille Way

8/15, 10:46 p.m., Boca Ciega Drive and 75th Avenue

8/18, noon, 300 Block of 81st Avenue