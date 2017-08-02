Local Crime Watch: August 3

A sampling of police reports from July 20 to July 30 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, Gulfport Police Department

Gulfport

7/20 Baker Act: 5800 block of 24th Ave. S. A resident reported that a woman was found wandering the streets naked from the waist down. Officers attempted to speak with the female; however, she was mumbling incoherently. Based on her behavior and her apparent inability to care for herself, she was taken into custody and transported to a mental health facility for an evaluation.

7/21 Grand theft: 6100 block of 12th Ave. S. A resident was arrested two and a half weeks prior, and when he returned home on the 21st, he found that his handgun was stolen from inside his house. An investigation was started to determine what happened to the firearm.

Petit theft: 4900 block of 17th Ave. S. A Dollar General employee left her cell phone in the restroom, and it was stolen by a customer who used the restroom after her. She called the police, but when the officer arrived, she said that she called the phone and spoke to a man, telling him that if he returned the phone she would not prosecute him. The suspect apparently returned the phone before the officer arrived, and the victim no longer wanted it investigated.

Suspicious person: 3000 block of Beach Blvd. S. Officers responded to a report of a person attempting to gain entry to a vehicle. Officers arrived and located a male that fit the description provided. It turns out that the male was extremely intoxicated, and was trying to get into a vehicle that he thought was his own. He was provided a courtesy transport home.

Burglary – vehicle: 5000 block of Jersey Ave. S. A resident stopped by a friend’s house for approximately 10 minutes. She left her car unlocked, and when she returned to her car she realized someone entered her unlocked car and stole her purse which contained her wallet, cell phone and car key.

7/22 Burglary – vehicle: 5000 block of 20th Ave. S. While checking the field across from the Blueberry Patch, an officer discovered two vehicles with broken windows. Both vehicles had items stolen from them.

7/23 Domestic disturbance/hit and run crash: Beach parking lot. A couple was involved in a domestic dispute that started in Madeira Beach. The boyfriend left a location on Madeira Beach and struck a car and kept going. The girlfriend followed him to Gulfport Beach and tried to block him in with her car. Some sort of physical altercation took place as a result, and the woman called police. The man’s vehicle was located at a house nearby, but he was not there.

Criminal mischief: 5400 block of 20th Ave. S. A resident reported that he and his girlfriend were arguing earlier in the morning and she threw her cereal at him and left. When he came out to his vehicle a few hours later he discovered his tire was slashed.

Grand theft: 3100 block of Clinton St. S. A resident advised that she woke up on the floor of her home and thought she had been drugged. Two men that reside there helped her onto a couch, and she recovered. She later hid a purse containing $2,000 in her residence and claims it was then stolen by someone in the house.

Traffic arrest: 2800 block of 58th St. S. Officer Marshall saw a vehicle being driven without a tag. He stopped the vehicle and the driver, Jesse Culler, also had a suspended license due to possession of narcotics. He was arrested driving while license suspended or revoked and for operating an unregistered vehicle.

7/24 Marchman Act: 5400 block of Shore Blvd. S. Officers were asked to trespass an intoxicated person from one of the beach bars. He was unable to walk under his own power without falling so for his safety he was taken into custody under the Marchman Act.

7/25 Burglary: 5100 block of 8th Ave. S. Someone cut the chain-link fence separating the Pinellas County Trail from Southwest Pinellas Storage and made entry in order to steal an item from a trailer parked at the business.

Petit theft: 2800 block of Beach Blvd. S. The owner of a business reported that he caught his employee stealing earlier in the morning and fired him. The complainant was in the process of trying to produce the store video for police to prove the allegation but was having trouble with the DVR.

Follow up: 2000 block of 46th St. S. Officer Sigsbee arrested Frederick Canady for false verification of ownership and dealing in stolen property when it came to light that Canady recently pawned some items that were taken in a local burglary.

Retail theft: 5000 block of Gulfport Blvd. S. Employees of Family Dollar observed a man shoplifting more than $100 worth of merchandise. The assistant manager followed him outside the store and called the police. Randy Jackson was arrested for retail theft and providing a false name to law enforcement. Jackson also had two other outstanding warrants, one of which was for retail theft.

7/26 Traffic arrest: 1500 block of 49th St. S. Officer Rossi spotted Nelson Turney driving the same vehicle, with an expired tag, that he stopped him for the day before. When he stopped Turney the first time, he found that his driver’s license was suspended and issued him a citation for it. This time, Officer Rossi stopped Turney and placed him under arrest for again driving while his license was suspended.

Stolen vehicle: 5700 block of 30th Ave. S. A resident reported that his vehicle, parked overnight at his house, was stolen by morning. His car key was stolen in the past and it was possibly used to steal the vehicle since no signs of forced entry were at the scene. The vehicle was later located abandoned seven blocks away.

Hit-and-run crash: 1500 block of 49th St. S. A motorist reported that she was involved in a hit-and-run crash resulting in neck pain. She was able to provide a license plate number for the vehicle involved that left. The other driver was identified, and the investigation will progress once that driver is located.

Battery

7/28, 2 p.m., 5000 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Burglary-Vehicle

7/27, 6 p.m., 1600 block of 52nd St S

Stolen Vehicle

7/26, 10 p.m., 5700 block of 30th Ave S

Theft-Petit

7/27, 5:04 p.m, 1800 block of 51st St S

7/27, 3:30 p.m., 5500 block of Shore Blvd S

Theft-Shoplifting

7/29, 10:56 a.m., 4900 block of 17th Ave S

Vandal/Crim Misch

7/28, 7 a.m., 2900 block of Beach Blvd S

South Pasadena

Battery

7/28, 7:10 p.m., 1400 block of Pasadena Ave S

Burglary-Structure

7/27, 9 p.m., 3400 block of Pasadena Ave S

Burglary-Vehicle

7/28, 8:30 p.m., 6700 block of Gulfport Blvd S

Theft-Shoplifting

7/30, 7:27 p.m., 1000 block of Pasadena Ave S

St. Pete Beach

Theft-Grand

7/29, 4:52 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Blvd

7/29, 3 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Blvd

7/29, 3 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Blvd

7/27, 12 p.m., 4800 block of Gulf Blvd

7/29, 8 a.m., 5500 block of Gulf Blvd

7/29, 4:19 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Blvd

7/29, 3 p.m., 5500 block of Gulf Blvd

Battery

7/27, 1:45 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Blvd

7/27, 2 p.m., 5800 block of Gulf Blvd

7/26, 9:38 a.m., 00 block of 75th Ave

7/29, 7:22 p.m., 6700 block of Gulf Winds Dr

7/26, 12:56 p.m., 3800 block of Gulf Blvd

7/30, 12:35 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Blvd

7/30, 12:13 a.m., 5900 block of Gulf Blvd

7/30, 12:35 a.m., 6200 block of Gulf Blvd

Theft-Petit

7/26, 12 p.m., 4600 block of Gulf Blvd

7/26, 11:30 p.m., 8000 block of Blind Pass Rd

7/29, 6:50 p.m., 5700 block of Gulf Blvd