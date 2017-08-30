Local Crime Watch: August 31

A sampling of police reports from August 18, 2017 through August 23, 2017 in Gulfport, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.

Sources: Pinellas County Crime Viewer, Gulfport Police Department and Media Alert.

Man Arrested for Armed Cocaine Trafficking

A St. Petersburg man living near Gulfport was arrested at his home for being a felon in possession of a firearm and is also facing federal charges for armed trafficking in cocaine, said the St. Petersburg Police department.

Chauncey Devonta Gregory, 33, of 2467 44th Street S., was arrested by vice and narcotics detectives executing a search warrant on Thursday, August 24 at 2 p.m.

Detectives found one kilo of cocaine, 15.5 grams of crack cocaine, 1.63 pounds of marijuana and 8.5 grams of ecstasy.

Gregory is currently in Pinellas County Jail awaiting trial.

According to records at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory has been previously arrested for possession of cocaine in June 2012, trafficking in powder cocaine in November of 2010 and violation of probation regarding cocaine in 2006.

Gulfport

8-18 — Intoxicated person in the 5500 block of Shore Boulevard. Officers responded to a call regarding two men who were seen jumping off Williams Pier. One of the men was said to be intoxicated and having difficulty walking. Officers made contact with the two men at the Casino Dock. The intoxicated man could not climb out of the water on his own, so the officers had to hoist him onto the deck. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital for numerous lacerations and water inhalation.

8-18 – Fight in the 4900 block of 15th Avenue S. Officers responded to a fight on a middle school bus. The participants were separated when officers arrived. One student had punched another student in the face. The investigating officer has requested the surveillance video from the bus to determine what occurred before filing any charges.

8-19 – Violation of probation in the 1000 block of 49th Street S. Officer Carter stopped a bicyclist for riding with no lights at night. The bicyclist, a juvenile, gave a false name, had marijuana on him and was on probation with a curfew. He was identified through the use of a fingerprint scanner. He was arrested for providing a false name, possession of marijuana and violation of probation.

8-20 – Theft in the 5100 block of 12th Avenue S. A resident reported that a weed eater and mower were stolen from a shed in her back yard. A man who was seen on the property was interviewed but denied any involvement.

8-20 – Theft in the 1500 block of 52nd Street S. A resident reported a package stolen from her front porch. She confirmed with Home Depot and UPS that a package she was expecting was delivered but the package was gone before she returned home. There was approximately $120 worth of paint supplies and a vanity light in the package.

8-20 – Burglary of a vehicle in the 5700 block of 12th Avenue S. A resident reported that she heard her car alarm go off and when she looked outside, she discovered her car door was open. Nothing appeared to be missing from her vehicle.

8-22 – Arrest on a warrant in the 2600 block of 53rd Street S. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Gulfport Police attempt to make contact with Anthony Evins, who had an outstanding felony arrest warrant in that county. Officers arrived at Evins’ residence and witnessed him drive up in a pickup truck. Evins had a suspended license and five prior convictions for driving while his license was suspended. Furthermore, Evins was on felony probation in Pinellas County. He was placed under arrest without incident.

8-23 – Trespassing in the 4600 block of Tifton Street S. William Gale was issued a written trespass warning on 8/22 prohibiting him from entering the property of the Boca Ciega Yacht Club. The next day, Gale was found on the property again and the police were called. Gale was placed under arrest for trespassing after warning.

8-23 – Driving while license suspended or revoked in the 4900 block of Gulfport Boulevard. Officer Rossi stopped a motorist on Gulfport Boulevard who had a suspended driver’s license and two prior convictions for driving while his license was suspended. Cory Thurston was arrested for this third offense, which constituted a felony this time.

8-23 – Burglary of a residence in the 3000 block of 50th Street S. Someone threw a rock through the window of a residence to gain entry. A loaded firearm, bicycle and computer tablet were taken from the residence.

8-23 – Warrant arrest in the 5100 Block of 14th Avenue S. Officers were alerted to the presence of a woman at a residence with an outstanding warrant. Stacey Rodriguez was arrested for failure to appear on a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Battery

8/23, 3:33 p.m., 2000 Block of 52nd Street S

Burglary – residence

8/22, 5 a.m., 3000 Block of 50th Street S

8/22, 3 p.m., 2900 Block of 54th Street S

8/24, 8:30 a.m., 1600 Block of 58th Street S

8/25, 3:30 p.m., 5100 Block of 15th Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

8/23, 8 p.m., 5100 Block of 12th Avenue S

8/26, 10:30 p.m., 5300 Block of 31st Avenue S

Trespass

8/22, 8:32 a.m., 4600 Block of Tifton Drive S

8/24, 9:10 p.m., 900 Block of 58th Street S

Vandalism – criminal mischief

8/25, 2:30 a.m., 5400 Block of 19th Avenue S

South Pasadena

Battery

8/21, 8:30 p.m., 1800 Block of Shore Drive S

8/22, 2:04 p.m., 1200 Block of Pasadena Avenue S

Burglary – vehicle

8/20, 2:25 p.m., 6800 Block of Park Street S

Theft – grand

8/23, 2 a.m., 1200 Block of Pasadena Avenue S

St. Pete Beach

Burglary – residence

8/26, 3:03 p.m., 3600 Block of Belle Vista Drive

Theft – grand

8/20, 8 a.m., 7200 Block of Boca Ciega Drive

8/22, 11:30 a.m., 5500 Block of Gulf Boulevard S

Theft — shoplifting

Theft – petit

8/21, 5:36 p.m., 6000 Block of Gulf Boulevard S

8/26, 9 a.m., 4700 Block of Gulf Boulevard S